90-Kg Bronze Statue Of 'Father Of Surgery' Maharishi Sushruta Unveiled At Royal College Of Surgeons Of Edinburgh In Scotland |

In a moment of immense pride for India, a 90-kilogram bronze statue of Maharishi Sushruta, the legendary ancient Indian physician revered as the 'Father of Surgery', was unveiled on June 19, 2026, at the prestigious Playfair Auditorium of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) in Scotland. The installation celebrates one of the greatest pioneers in medical history, whose groundbreaking contributions to surgery continue to influence modern medicine even today.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal hailed the occasion as a proud milestone for the nation. Sharing the news on X, he wrote, "The unveiling of Maharishi Sushruta’s statue at the world’s oldest surgical college, the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, fills every Indian heart with immense pride. Renowned as the ‘Father of Surgery’, he transformed the science of surgery over two and a half millennia ago, documenting advanced surgical techniques in Kashi that continue to inspire the world even today."

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Highlighting India's rich scientific legacy, Goyal further added, "On British soil, he stands as a reminder of the remarkable depth of India’s scientific roots, timeless knowledge, and enduring global impact."

He also praised the craftsmanship behind the statue, saying, "Adding to the pride, this beautiful 90-kg bronze masterpiece was handcrafted by traditional artisans in Swamimalai, Tamil Nadu."

The statue was formally inaugurated by Siddharth Malik, Consul General of India in Edinburgh, alongside RCSEd President Clare McNaught. The installation was made possible through generous support from the UK-based Cheruvu Family Foundation, reflecting a collaborative effort to honour one of history's greatest medical pioneers.

Maharishi Sushruta is believed to have lived around 600 BCE and is credited with authoring the Sushruta Samhita, one of the world's earliest and most comprehensive medical texts.

The ancient treatise documents hundreds of surgical procedures, detailed anatomical observations, specialised surgical instruments, and advanced techniques, including reconstructive (plastic) surgery, cataract operations, fracture management, and wound care, centuries before many of these practices emerged elsewhere in the world.