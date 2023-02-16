9 Signs that he is cheating on you

Is your partner acting strange lately? Or something just seems really off? The first thing that comes to your mind after the statement might be, "Is he cheating on me?"

But when you get suspicious that your significant other is cheating, be careful not to appear paranoid. You have to walk a fine line, as you don't want to make false accusations.

It's hard to be sure if someone's cheating, but protect yourself. It is important to be vigilant and pay attention to your mind and spirit within the relationship.

But, at the same time, be careful not to let anxiety lead the way because unnecessary paranoia will just drive your lover away.

Here are 9 signs that your significant other is cheating:

Emotional disconnect

Instead of getting closer in a relationship by opening up your emotions. If you see your partner going into a shell, then there is definitely a problem. Make sure to talk to him about it.

Disappearing

Does your partner keep disappearing? Has the communication between both of you decreased? If there is a decrease in the number of calls and messages along with his disappearance for a longer period of time, it is a big red flag. There might be a possibility that he is not that interested in you.

Constant lying

If he has lied to you about his whereabouts and general life, it's the first sign that things are going wrong in the relationship. Lying is a big no in a relationship

Less sex

Physical intimacy matters in a relationship. If the intimacy has decreased, there is a high possibility that he is getting it from somewhere.

Cell phone habits

Does he run to pick up a call? or simply refuses to let you hold his phone? It is a big red flag, as there is definetely a chance he doesnt want you pick up a call which might leave him in trouble.

Hides things from you

Sharing is an important step in every couple's relationship. But, if he is not sharing important details of his life with you, there is a high chance that he doesn't want to be with you.

Doesn't want to acknowledge you on social media

I do not like flaunting my personal life on social media! This is a common line used by most partners who enjoy having multiple relationships while avoiding detection. So, if he is not acknowledging you on social media, that is also a big red flag.

Gushing about someone suddenly

Does your partner gush about someone? Every time you mention that certain person's name or mention any incident regarding them, he might gush. That might not be the right thing for your relationship.

Change in schedule

Has his daily schedule recently changed? And does that change affect your relationship? All this can be a sign of a big trouble in paradise.

Of course, many of these behaviors are also part of the normal process of people adjusting their habits or interests, which can happen as we age and throughout our lives for myriad reasons.

So, even if your intuition says there is something wrong, it's important to get to the bottom of it without confronting or accusing them prematurely.

So trust your gut. Even if they are not having an affair, you may be picking up on something else that's real and concerning.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)