7 things a girl should never do in a relationship

No relationship is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes and goes through a phase of regrets for being a wrong relationship. But that doesn't mean you stop trying. Learning from the mistakes is a first thing but there are a few things that a woman should never do in relationship. Here are seven basic things that you should never to in a relationship to keep the love between you and your partner intact.

Letting go of your independence

Girls tend to forget about themselves when they are in a relationship. They pick their significant other over everything, at times over their own happiness. This is a mistake. You need to continue with your hobbies, tastes, interests, style and everything else. Don't ignore your friends either. No matter how in love you may be with a person, you should always have yourself and cherish your independence.

Not putting efforts

Relationship needs a lot of efforts and it's an every day process. When you try to celebrate your independence, remember to ensure that your partner is not suffering or feeling ignored. Usually, what happens when you get too comfortable with someone – you stop trying. You stop complementing and treating them special. Which eventually kills the relationship.

Do not cheat

This doesn't need any explanation. Though, cheating can also be an emotional cheating when you have someone else to share your good and bad days than your partner.

Do not forget your friends

We all have done that. We meet someone new and long to meet them all the time. In between, you forget about your old friends and other priorities, because you are too caught up with that one person. You should never forget about your friends as they were there first. Try and spend time with them just the way you used to. At the same time, let not your partner feel left out. It has to be balanced.

Compare your boyfriend with another man

That 'Sharma ji ka beta' comparison works in a relationship as well. If you have been in a relationship before, you should never bring that up to your partner. Do not compare between the two. In fact, do not try to compare your partner with your friend's boyfriend either or any other men you see in a gym or at work. No one likes to be in a competition.

Don't stop him from hanging out with his friends

Girls need to understand that while he is your man, he is not your property and you don't own him. Little freedom and giving him his space would bring him more closer to you. While being completely dependent on each other is a sign of unhealthy relationship, not allowing your boyfriend to hangout with his friends will surely take a toll on your relationship.

Try to change who they are

This is a big no. You have accepted the person the way they are and a healthy relationship is about accepting your partner's flaws. It is important to not mold your partner into your ideal mate because that doesn't exist. So, either, leave them or accept them.