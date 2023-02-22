7 sugar-free ice cream flavours that are every fitness enthusiast's delight

We all are conscious of what we consume and so must the frozen desserts be in line with giving our sweet tooth pleasure minus the guilt trip. Sugar-free ice creams make the best bet to vouch on not only for the health-conscious but also for diabetic ice-cream lovers!

Low in calories, sugar-free ice creams gain their sweet flavour from a sugar alcohol that is sourced naturally from plants and berries. Without compromising your experience of your favourite sweet and creamy ice cream, here’s a list of sugar-free ice creams you must try in 2023:

Sugar-free South Indian Coffee Ice Cream by Pabrai’s Fresh Naturelle:

Coffee goes beyond description in alleviating stress, tiredness and an array of other hurdles bothering us. Its aroma itself does half the task. Combine that with ice cream and there’s a combination that you have always longed for. Kolkata’s popular family-run ice cream major, Pabrai’s combines rich freshly roasted and ground coffee beans with ice cream made using natural ingredients. Given the naturally sweet taste, the aromatic ice cream is the reason to revisit Pabrai’s at frequent intervals this summer season.

Vegan and Sugar-free chocolate Roasted Hazelnut Ice Cream by Minus30:

Hazelnut is celebrated in desserts for its earthy flavour and subtle aftertaste. If you love sandwiched ice cream, Minus30 has unveiled something to treasure! The vegan, sugar-free Chocolate, Roasted Hazelnut Ice Cream is made by combining the choicest ingredients - chocolate hazelnut almond milk, almond butter, stevia, dark chocolate, cocoa, and hazelnuts.

Sugar-Free Orange Apricot by Bina’s:

A citrus punch in the ice cream is certainly refreshing to end the long tiring day. The Sugar-free Orange Apricot Ice Cream by Bina’s is a tub full of citrus goodness comprising a creamy base and chunky apricot pieces. Made using Xylitol as the substitute for sugar, you can add one more scoop of the ice cream to fulfil your cravings without feeling guilty about gaining more calories.

Shahi Anjeer By Amul:

A popular chunky dry fruit relished around the year, Amul has brought the choicest anjeers (dried figs) and delicious real milk together and made it truly sugar-free. The wholesome creamy texture with the naturally sweet anjeer chunks makes the ice cream one of the most popular picks among customers.

Strawberry Ice Cream by Giani’s:

This super creamy and rich-tasting sugar-free strawberry ice cream is the ideal choice for those who love to relish this winter fruit flavour in the hot summers of India. The simple ingredients used in the ice cream and its low calories are liked by all. Moreover, it is made up of all-natural ingredients.

Jamun Josh by Apsara Ice Cream:

Bringing back the nostalgia from childhood when everyone relished the juicy jamuns fallen on the soil bed from the enormous jamun tree in the neighbourhood, Apsara’s Jamun Josh is the ice cream everyone must try. Without any added sugar, the sweet, sour, dark purple-coloured jamun pulp is mixed in generous amounts with creamy milk to bring out this summer favourite.

Baked Brownie Cup by Artinci:

Made with a delectable, Sugar-Free, low-carb brownie blended with sheer creamy joy and topped off with a Sugar-Free Chocolate fudge sauce, this flavour-filled ice cream by Artinci is sweetened with a natural, Low Glycemic Index stevia sweetener. The quintessential sugar-free dessert that you longed for!

