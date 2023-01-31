7 life lessons that LAYOFFS taught us

freepik

One thing that has continued into 2023 is layoffs. Over the past few months, companies worldwide have laid off thousands of employees as part of cost-cutting measures.

While some are taking to social media to share their ordeals, others are busy hunting for jobs and forwarding their CVs. Dealing with such a difficult time is hard.

But, just as any other bad phase in life. The layoffs have left some life lessons for all of us.

Here are 7 things that layoffs taught us:

Change jobs often

Love your job, not the company. It’s absolutely fine to change 10 jobs in 10 years and to have 10x salary. Never question yourself about stability. Even the most loyal and stable employees get laid off.

Work for towards own growth

Be brave to tell your new organisation that you are only working for salary and your own growth. Building products and deliverables are just part of your job that earns you your salary.

Don't ignore family

In the busy work life, we end up ignoring family time. One golden rule to follow is- never bring your work at home. Try to keep corporate life only from Monday to Friday and spend time with your family.

Take care of your health

While working, do not ignore your health. Take those much required breaks in between to rejuvinate. Exercise, have proper sleep and eat healthy food. It is important to take care of your health, that is the only thing that cannot fire you.

Don't serve notice period

If a company can fire you in one day notice they you also have the right to change your job in just one day notice. No need to serve 90 days notice period.

Have multiple source of income

Always have multiple sources of income. Turn your hobbies into a small venture or a part time work. All those who brag about loyalty and questions about Moonlighting and all other sort of lighting’s must shut their mouth and do their own business. When you will loose your job such people will not provide you bread and butter for your survival.

Don't run after a brand

Never run after brand of a company. Choosing your job on the basis of a brand is foolishness. Big brands do not ensure stability or guarntee of employment. Tomorrow when you will loose your job then you cannot buy groceries saying that you are an X employee of a BRAND. You only need money to buy that.

