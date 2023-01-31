WATCH: Comedian Shraddha's hilarious take on tech company layoffs go viral

Twitter/ Freepik

One thing that has continued into 2023 is layoffs. Employees in the tech industry have mostly faced its wrath. In this situation, Shraddha Jain, aka 'Aiyyo Shraddha,' has gone viral on social media with her hilarious take on the tech layoffs.

Shraddha took to YouTube to give her take on the situation in a video that perfectly captures the frustration and misery prevalent among the techies who were hit by layoffs with a comic twist.

In the video, Shraddha portrays a techie hit by the layoffs who is being interviewed. The interviewer says that she doesn’t appear worried about her current situation; instead, she is very calm. To this, Shraddha replies that ‘techies are always calm’ as they know ‘they will always have kaam (work).’ She also discussed the anguish of HR professionals and the companies that could retain their employees.

The video was later shared by Harsh Goeka on Twitter. “A laid off techie….this is so funny.@AiyyoShraddha,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka.

A laid off techie….this is so funny @AiyyoShraddha pic.twitter.com/uIlVwHeX21 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2023

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 2.9 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also collected over 4,300 likes and several comments, including one from actor Riteish Deshmukh.

