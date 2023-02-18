7 effective strategies for dealing with anxiety

Anxiety can be a highly gripping and pervasive emotion; it can cause overwhelm and impede productivity. Anxiety is uniquely tricky because it often stays wrapped up in anxiety-provoking thoughts and self-defeating patterns of behaviour, creating an endless cycle of distress.

The best way to manage anxiety is to ensure you’re setting limits on your workload and taking regular breaks throughout the day. Additionally, considering therapeutic techniques such as relaxation methods, mindful meditation techniques, or even seeking support from a professional can help to regulate these distressing emotions positively. With the right approach, you can keep your anxiety in check and regain control of your life.

Here are some proven strategies that can help in managing symptoms of anxiety:

Meditation and mindfulness practices: These activities can reduce stress levels, improve focus, and increase emotional self-awareness. Through meditation, individuals practice being present in the moment and accepting thoughts and feelings without judgment. Mindfulness techniques encourage people to observe their thoughts without getting overwhelmed.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT): CBT is a type of psychotherapy where you work with a therapist to identify and change negative thought patterns that lead to anxious feelings. It focuses on challenging unhelpful beliefs about oneself or one’s environment, learning how to manage stressors effectively, and developing helpful coping skills. Through these techniques, individuals learn to be mindful and take control of their emotional states.

Physical activity: Exercise releases endorphins that can help reduce anxiety symptoms while distracting from negative thoughts. Physical activities such as yoga have been incredibly beneficial for calming anxiety due to the combination of breathing exercises with gentle stretching and movement.

Get organised: Writing down tasks and creating daily routines (like making lists) can help keep thoughts organised and reduce worries about forgetting things that need to be done throughout the day; this could lead to decreased anxiousness and improved productivity overall.

Left nostril breathing: It is an ancient yogic technique that can help reduce anxiety. The practice involves focusing on your breath while blocking off the right nostril with your thumb and breathing only through the left nostril for a few counts. This can help bring balance to the body and mind, helping to reduce stress and anxiety.

Lifestyle changes: In addition to the above strategies, other lifestyle changes that can help manage anxiety levels include avoiding caffeine and alcohol, getting enough sleep, engaging in creative outlets such as art or music, practising gratitude, and finding ways to relax. Building healthy relationships with friends and family also provides invaluable support for those struggling with anxiety.

Personalised appraoch: It is important to remember that everyone’s experience with anxiety is unique and additional steps may be needed to manage symptoms depending on the individual’s needs. If symptoms persist or worsen, you should consult a mental health professional about finding the best strategies. With the right approach and help from professionals, individuals can find ways of successfully dealing with anxiety.

By making small changes and incorporating effective strategies into their daily lives, you can take control of you mental health. With the right approach, it is possible to manage symptoms of anxiety proactively and live a happier life.

