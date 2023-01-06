7 easy ways to deal with stress and uncertainty

The start of the New Year is always a time of excitement and anticipation. As we prepare for the year ahead, we must create healthy environment that incorporates strategies for dealing with uncertainty and stress. One of the best ways to combat these challenges is by engaging in mindful activities and exercises, such as deep breathing and meditation, that can help reduce stress levels. Additionally, it is important to practice self-care by setting boundaries around tasks and focusing on positive outcomes to stay productive while also taking care of mental health. Finally, creating a regular schedule that allows ample time for sufficient rest, nutrition, and physical exercise can go a long way towards achieving stability during uncertain times. These steps can help us all move forward and make the most of 2023.

Here are a few tips on dealing with uncertainty and stress as you prepare for 2023:

Don't panic: It's normal to feel stressed and uncertain when preparing for your goals, but it's important to stay calm and focused. There are a lot of things that you can't control. However, panicking would only make the situation worse.

Make a plan: One of the best ways to deal with stress and uncertainty is to make a plan. Sit down and figure out what needs to be done to achieve your goals. Once you have a plan, you'll feel more in control and less stressed.

Take things one step at a time: Don't try to do everything at once to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Break your preparations into smaller tasks and focus on one thing at a time. This will help you stay focused and avoid getting stressed.

Seek help from others: If you're feeling stressed or uncertain, don't hesitate to seek help from others. Talk to friends, family members or professionals who can offer advice and support that can help you get through any tough time.

Be flexible: Things rarely go according to plan, so it's important to be flexible. Things will inevitably change, hence it's important to be flexible and adaptable. This will help you deal with stress and uncertainty when things don't go as planned.

Embrace your fears: Often, the things we are most afraid of are the things that hold the greatest opportunity for growth. By facing our fears head-on, we can often find the strength and courage we never knew we had.

Trust your gut: Our intuition is often our best guide through times of uncertainty. If something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't.

The year 2023 is a blank slate, and it's yours for the taking. With careful planning and preparedness to handle any curveballs that might come your way during the year, you could be well on the path towards unimaginable success when 2023 draws to a close. Give yourself an edge by arming yourself with stress-busting and uncertainty-coping techniques to ensure whatever surprises await will catch you more than ready.

(Dr. Chandni Tugnait, Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director at the Gateway of Healing)

