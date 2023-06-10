7 DIY hacks to keep your car clean and fresh

Keeping your car clean is important for both aesthetics and maintenance. But remember, maintaining a clean car is an ongoing process. By implementing these DIY hacks and staying proactive, you can keep your car looking and feeling fresh.

Material required: Microfibre cloth, Water, Vinegar, Dried lavender, Cloves, Baking soda, Plastic bag, Seat covers, Soap

Use a microfiber cloth: Microfiber cloths are excellent for dusting and cleaning various surfaces in your car, including the dashboard, seats, and windows. They trap dirt and lint effectively without scratching the surfaces.

Homemade interior cleaner: Create a simple and effective interior cleaner by mixing equal parts of water and vinegar. This solution can be used to wipe down surfaces like the dashboard, door panels, and center console. Remember to test it on a small, inconspicuous area first.

DIY air freshener: Fill a small fabric bag with dried lavender, cloves, or other fragrant materials to create a natural air freshener for your car. Alternatively, you can sprinkle baking soda on the floor mats to absorb odors.

Clean floor mats: Remove the floor mats and give them a good shake to get rid of loose dirt. For carpeted mats, you can use a vacuum cleaner or brush to remove deeper dirt. Rubber mats can be easily cleaned with soap and water.

Prevent trash buildup: Hang a small plastic bag or use a car trash bin to avoid accumulation of wrappers, receipts, and other trash. Empty it regularly to maintain cleanliness.

Protect your seats: Use seat covers to protect your seats from spills, stains, and general wear and tear. This makes it easier to clean and maintain your car’s upholstery.

Preventative maintenance: Regularly vacuum your car’s interior to prevent dirt and debris from accumulating. Wipe down surfaces and clean windows periodically to maintain a tidy appearance.

