65-Foot Trishul Rises Above Kailasagiri Hill, Illuminates Visakhapatnam; Watch Here

65-Foot Trishul Rises Above Kailasagiri Hill |

A towering 65-foot Trishul has become the latest attraction on Kailasagiri Hill in Visakhapatnam, drawing attention for its striking appearance and spiritual significance. Installed atop the scenic hill, the giant illuminated Trishul now dominates the skyline and has quickly emerged as a prominent landmark in the coastal city. Kailasagiri, already famous for its towering statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, has now gained another spiritual highlight with the addition of the massive Trishul.

The Trishul, a sacred symbol associated with Lord Shiva, represents power, protection, and the balance of creation, preservation, and destruction in Hindu belief. Lit up beautifully during the evening, the structure can reportedly be seen from several parts of Visakhapatnam, adding a spiritual glow to the city’s landscape.

About a 65-foot-tall Trishul

The giant Trishul was built by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). The huge structure is visible from several parts of the city, especially at night when the LED lights within the Trishul illuminate the skyline. The Trishul stands on a spacious platform measuring almost 30 feet, giving visitors a place to unwind and enjoy the sweeping scenery. According to VMRDA, the Trishul, along with the damaru structure, was built using strong materials so that it can withstand cyclone winds and earthquakes.

Kailasagiri Hill

Known for its breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal, lush greenery, and the famous Shiva-Parvati statues, Kailasagiri Hill has long been one of Visakhapatnam’s most visited attractions. The newly installed Trishul has further enhanced the site’s appeal, drawing devotees, photographers, and travellers eager to witness the glowing structure against the night sky.

Expected to boost tourism

The installation is expected to boost tourism in Visakhapatnam by attracting pilgrims and tourists interested in religious landmarks and scenic destinations. Locals have welcomed the addition, calling it a symbol of faith and pride for the city.

The giant Trishul stands not only as a religious symbol but also as a cultural landmark that blends spirituality with modern design. Rising high above Kailasagiri Hill, it has quickly become one of Visakhapatnam’s newest and most recognisable attractions.