6 hacks to clean makeup brushes

Makeup brushes are essential tools for flawless application, but they can accumulate product build up, oils, and bacteria over time. Cleaning your makeup brushes regularly not only maintains their performance but also ensures healthier skin and better makeup application.

Material required: Shampoo / brush cleanser, Olive oil, Dish soap solution, Vinegar, Water, Baby shampoo, Quick-drying brush cleaning spray

Gentle shampoo or brush cleanser: One of the easiest and most effective ways to clean your makeup brushes is by using a gentle shampoo or brush cleanser. Mix a small amount of shampoo or cleanser with lukewarm water in a bowl. Gently swirl the brushes in the mixture, working the product through the bristles. Rinse thoroughly with water and reshape the bristles before leaving them to dry.

Olive oil and dish soap solution: For brushes with stubborn product buildup, a combination of olive oil and dish soap can work wonders. In a small bowl, mix equal parts of olive oil and gentle dish soap. Swirl the brushes in the mixture, massaging the bristles to loosen the residue. Rinse the brushes thoroughly, reshape the bristles, and let them dry flat or with the bristles facing downward.

Vinegar and water rinse: Vinegar is known for its disinfecting properties, making it an excellent option for cleaning makeup brushes. Create a solution of one part white vinegar and two parts water. Soak the brushes in the mixture for about 15 minutes, then rinse them thoroughly with water. Allow the brushes to air dry.

Baby shampoo delicate cleanse: Baby shampoo is a gentle cleanser that can effectively clean your makeup brushes without being harsh on the bristles. Mix a small amount of baby shampoo with warm water in a bowl. Swirl the brushes in the mixture, working up a lather. Rinse thoroughly and pat them dry with a clean towel.

Quick-drying brush cleaning spray: For times when you need to clean your brushes in a hurry, a quick-drying brush cleaning spray is a convenient option. Spray the product directly onto the bristles, gently wipe the brushes on a clean tissue or cloth until the residue is removed, and let them dry.

Regular brush maintenance: Prevention is key to keeping your makeup brushes clean. After each use, wipe off excess product with a tissue or a brush-cleaning wipe. This practice helps minimize product buildup and makes deep cleaning sessions more manageable.

