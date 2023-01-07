6 dating trends that will rule 2023

Let's agree! Most of us have gone through a phase when we have that one special person in our life who we call our date. Nothing can beat getting together with your best pals and talking about your love life and cute coffee dates. Last year, many people took to social media and shared their dating experiences and since then surely the world has evolved. And this year dating experts have noted a list of trends that singles should expect to see take over the dating scene in 2023. Ravi Mittal, the Founder, and CEO of India's homegrown dating app QuackQuack notes a few dating trends that will be ruling the 2023 based on a survey from tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

Open conversation about sex

Also called ethical sex-ploration, men and women of the new age will be more open in talking about sex, intimacy, and dating in a more open and exploratory way. For most youngsters sex is no longer taboo and they emphasise the importance of discussing intimate desires and needs in the initial stages of the relationship. This trend equally makes sure that people not seeking sex during the dating phase are not judged based on their choice.

Work and personal life balance

It finally seems like there's going to be some love-life balance after all in 2023. Job titles will no longer be a status symbol, and young daters will be more focused on maintaining a healthy work-life balance. People are consciously making time for their partners and taking more breaks for their own mental health.

No more male dominance

Modern masculinity is predicted to take 2023 by storm and change the gender dynamics in dating. Men and women will be more aware of masculinity aspect and will actively challenge themselves and other men to change for the better. Daters say that this trend will make it easier for men to express emotions and break gender roles in dating.

No more boundaries

ALESSANDRO MICHELAZZI

Among the positive trends this new year, open casting is something daters should be really excited about. Women over 30 will look beyond the type of men they are expected to date. This year will be a game-changer.

More travel more stories

Being locked up in their homes during the pandemic has led people to appreciate traveling more than ever. Daters between 25 and 30 would prefer wanderlove, that is, they will look to date people who are not from their city and setting up their location preference beyond the city walls. Long-distance love that lets you wander to another place is the trend to look out for in 2023.

No more commitment issues

The beginning of a new year, otherwise known as the cuffing season in the dating world, sees the highest number of singles on the prowl and getting into relationships even if they aren't particularly interested in committing to the person at the moment. Most men will be open to commitment as an attempt to improve the quality of life in the spirit of "new year, new me."

Read Also Struggling with break up trauma? Here are 9 ways to overcome emotional mess