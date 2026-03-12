5 Websites Where You Can Learn Creative Skills Online

Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning platform designed for creative and curious minds. It offers thousands of video-based classes across subjects such as illustration, design, photography, writing, marketing, and entrepreneurship. The platform follows a project-based learning format that encourages hands-on skill development and practical application. Courses are taught by industry professionals and creators who share their expertise with a global community. It helps learners develop new skills, expand knowledge, and explore creative interests through flexible, accessible online classes.

Link: Skillshare.com

Domestika

Domestika is a creative online learning platform that offers professionally produced courses for people interested in developing artistic and digital skills. The website features classes taught by industry experts in fields such as illustration, graphic design, photography, animation, marketing, writing, and crafts. Each course includes step-by-step video lessons and practical projects to help learners apply new techniques. Allowing users to learn at their own pace while connecting with a global creative community for inspiration, feedback, and skill growth.

Link: Domestika.org

Creative live

CreativeLive brings the classroom online with live and on-demand courses for creatives, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Covering photography, design, music, business, marketing, and lifestyle, it delivers practical, project-based learning led by industry experts. Interactive sessions allow real-time engagement, while flexible access lets learners study anytime. The platform fosters skill development, career growth, and creative exploration, connecting a global community in a dynamic, inspiring, and supportive learning environment that empowers individuals to achieve their professional and creative goals.

Link: Creativelive.com

Future learn

FutureLearn’s Boost Your Creativity Collection offers a variety of online courses designed to inspire imagination and develop creative skills. Covering topics like creative writing, screenwriting, digital photography, jazz piano, and more, the courses are led by expert instructors from top universities and institutions. With flexible, self-paced learning, interactive content, and practical exercises, learners can explore new artistic pursuits, enhance problem-solving abilities, and apply creativity to personal or professional projects. This collection makes skill-building accessible, engaging, and globally connected.

Link: Futurelearn.com

Ipassio

iPassio is a personalised online learning platform that connects students with expert instructors for live, one-on-one classes in music, dance, languages, and creative arts. The platform offers flexible schedules and customised learning paths, enabling learners to progress at their own pace and achieve their goals. With a diverse range of courses, students can explore new skills, nurture hobbies, and gain expert guidance. Learning begins with a consultation to help choose the class that best fits each student’s needs.

Link: Ipassio.com