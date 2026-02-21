5 Top Websites To Explore DIY, Arts, Crafts, And Creative Kits

Smartivity

Smartivity is an online platform offering innovative DIY STEM and STEAM educational toys that make learning engaging, interactive, and hands-on for children aged 3–14 years. The website features eco-friendly, build-it-yourself kits, science experiments, puzzles, and creative activity sets designed to encourage screen-free play. With age-based categories, detailed instructions, and gifting options, it helps parents and educators choose meaningful products that develop creativity, motor skills, logical thinking, and real-world problem-solving abilities.

Link: Smartivity.in

Hobby India

Hobby India is an online art and craft store offering a wide range of DIY supplies, MDF bases, wooden decor items, canvas boards, tools, colours, and personalised craft products. Designed for hobbyists, artists, and beginners, the platform provides materials for home décor projects, kids’ crafts, and festive decorations. With thousands of options and pan-India delivery, it aims to be a one-stop destination for creative supplies, enabling users to easily bring their artistic ideas to life.

Link: Hobbyindia.store

Itsy bitsy

Itsy Bitsy is a leading online destination for art, craft, and hobby supplies, catering to creative enthusiasts of all ages. The website offers an extensive range of DIY materials, tools, stationery, home décor accents, and kids’ craft products, making it easy to find everything needed for creative projects in one place. Suitable for beginners as well as experienced crafters, it encourages imagination, hands-on learning, and artistic expression through quality products and convenient online shopping.

Link: Itsybitsy.in

Kitsters

Kitsters offers a wide selection of DIY kits designed to spark creativity across all ages and skill levels. From art and craft to baking, gardening, and lifestyle projects, each kit includes pre-packed materials and clear instructions for an enjoyable hands-on experience. Suitable for gifting, group activities, celebrations, or personal hobbies, Kitsters makes creative exploration simple and accessible, encouraging screen-free fun, learning, and memorable moments through thoughtfully curated do-it-yourself experiences.

Link: Kitsters.in

JustKraft

JustKraft is an online store offering a diverse range of art, craft, DIY, and stationery supplies. The website features resin art materials, wood craft kits, paints, papers, decorative accessories, and essential tools for creative projects. Designed for hobbyists, artists, and DIY enthusiasts, it provides an intuitive browsing experience with organised categories, clear product descriptions, and competitive pricing. By bringing a variety of quality craft supplies together in one place, it makes sourcing materials simple and efficient for creators.

Link: Justkraft.com