Top Websites Every Pet Parent Should Follow

Petz care India

Petz care India is an extensive Indian pet care platform offering resources for dogs, cats, birds, and fish. Beyond expert articles on health, nutrition, grooming, and training, it features pet parenting tips, product reviews, and the latest industry news. It also publishes a bi-monthly magazine, hosts podcasts, shares educational videos, and highlights pet adoption stories. With sections on veterinary remedies, sustainable pet care, breed profiles, and interactive blogs, it serves as a complete guide for informed and responsible pet ownership in India.

Link: Petzcareindia.com

The dodo

The Dodo is a digital platform dedicated to animals and the people who care for them. It shares uplifting stories, videos, and photo features about pets, wildlife, rescues, and animal behaviour. Focusing on positive and emotional storytelling, the site presents content in a simple, visually engaging format that is easy to read and share. With frequent updates and a global reach, it aims to entertain, inspire compassion, and connect animal lovers worldwide through meaningful, heart-warming content.

Link: Thedodo.com

Daily paws

DailyPaws is a dedicated website for pet enthusiasts, offering a wide range of resources for caring for dogs, cats, and other animals. It delivers expert advice on health, nutrition, training, and behaviour, alongside breed guides, heart-warming stories, and the latest pet news. By combining practical tips with engaging content, it helps pet owners make informed decisions, stay updated on pet care trends, discover fun activities, and strengthen their bond with their furry companions.

Link: Dailypaws.com

Pet MD

PetMD is an online platform dedicated to pet health and wellness, offering reliable information reviewed by licensed veterinarians. It provides guidance on nutrition, behaviour, preventive care, and common illnesses, helping owners address a wide range of pet needs. it also includes practical tools like a symptom checker and breed guides. With its extensive, vet-verified resources, it empowers pet owners to make informed decisions and support the overall health and well-being of their pets.

Link: Petmd.com

Pet place

Petplace is a trusted resource for pet owners, providing veterinarian-reviewed information on pet health, nutrition, behaviour, and training. It also features breed guides, wellness tips, and practical advice for everyday care, along with tools for adoption, lost-pet recovery, and overall pet safety. By combining expert insights with accessible resources, it helps owners make informed decisions and ensures pets stay healthy, happy, and well-cared-for throughout their lives, supporting responsible and confident pet ownership.

Link: Petplace.com