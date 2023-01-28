5 ways to spend time at home during holidays

Did you plan a trip for the holidays and cancel it at the last minute? It might be annoying to stay back at home after planning the trip. But, Hey! There are some fun things that might help you make the most of your holidays at home.

Yes, holidays at home can be boring, but you can try making it a relaxing at-home experience.

Try these 5 things to spend your holidays at home.

Binge watch your favourite show

Nothing beats, watching TV while lying on the bed or sofa. Binge-watch those movies and series you have been waiting for all these weeks. There is a variety of content for all on OTT, watch it and enjoy it. Especially since it is a well-earned break for you.

Try Cooking

Every now and then, we end up ordering food from outside courtesy of food delivery apps, or maybe we prefer to dine out. But on a holiday, if you are at home, try cooking instead of ordering. Cooking is therapeutic and a fun activity for your family. Help your mother in the kitchen, work as a team by involving your family members in cooking, or maybe just surprise your family with a brand new dish.

Spend quality family time

In today's hustle, we all have forgotten, what it means to be together with family and spend time with them. Get that much needed family time. Know more about your parents, siblings, and partner. Maybe plan that yearly trip, clear up any misunderstandings, and see what all you have missed in their lives.

Practice self-care

Self-care is very important. Have an at-home spa day where you can really pamper yourself with homemade face masks, hair masks, massages and pedicures. Do it all! Nothing beats a relaxing self-care session at home without damaging your packets. You can also do a spa session at home with your sibling, parent, partner, or best friend.

Transform your home

There is always a spot in our house where we dump things when we are in a hurry. How about maintaining it properly? It can be a cupboard full of unfolded clothes, a storeroom scattered with unused gadgets, or a drawer where you dump your accessories, just arrange it and keep your place clean and tidy. You can also finish decorating your house or just give a new look by putting up the new painting on the wall.

