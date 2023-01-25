5 annoying things we all should stop doing at home during holidays: From being lazy to goofing around

All of us have a child inside us! That mischievous, naughty child may manifest itself during a fight or on a trip back home—when you are doing nothing!

A lot of people plan long weekend trips with their friends, partners, colleagues, and families. But few people prefer to spend time with their families and do nothing.

The ones who do not live with their family travel back to their home town to spend time with family. Meeting your family is an emotional moment for most people who do not live with them, but that also means you can be your carefree, child-like self all over again.

But, there are times when our childlike mischief and annoying habits might annoy our families.

Here are 5 annoying things that most of us do on holidays to annoy our loved ones.

Being Lazy

freepik

Everyone has the right to sleep late on a holiday and wake up late the next day when they are at home. Waking up the next day is a task for many! This simply messes up the body schedule, but still, we love to binge-watch our favorite shows on OTT platforms all night. And the entire day being lazy is something your family hates about you during a holiday.

Spending time on Gadgets

freepik

Once you wake up, all you need is some home cooked food from your mother or siblings, let's just be honest, that is why we are here: for the tasty food, love, warmth, and pampering session. And once we are done with the late breakfast, we are back in our beds or sofas to surf our mobile phones, read our favourite books, or watch some new movies or webseries.

This is something that irritates your family members when you prefer to spend time with gadgets rather than with them.

Not cleaning up our mess

freepik

Being awake all night means having food cravings. Eating pop corn, chips, nachos and drinking coke will end up making a mess in your room. But, hey, you are on a holiday! As a result, you become lazy and fail to clean up your mess. Even in the morning, you leave your room without making the bed.

This unclean habit is definitely bad for you, but it irks your loved ones.

Ordering parents and siblings

freepik

Bring that remote from the TV console, get that chilled water bottle from the refridgerator, switch on th fan. swicth off the lights or keep the plates in the kitchen sink. We all have grew up with someone or the other giving us these orders. Whether you are a single child or a child with siblings. We've all been there and done that!

This is something all of us hate, but on our holidays, we tend to order our parents and siblings the smallest of things.

Goofing around

freepik

This might be the silliest thing in the list. But it is true. On a chill lazy holiday, we all like to goof around a bit.

Calling our siblings by their nick name or some name they hate to just tease them. We also like to annoy parents by doing things they hate, which might be following around in the house or doing nothing.

This is annoying and the best reason why they get annoyed at you.

But after listing all the above annoying reasons. I think just go for it, annoy them and make the most of your holiday.

Kya pata 'ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBARA' !