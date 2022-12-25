5 ways to detox after Christmas binging |

Had enough of cakes, cookies and carbonated drinks on Christmas; and now suddenly you realise that you have gained additional weight but not only that, you also realise that you need to give a break to your body and the entire system so that they can detox and work efficiently all over again.

Lose and move:

Lose and move- Cranberry juice |

A glass of cranberry juice each day will do the work as it is a powerful healing tonic that removes toxic build-ups in your prostate gland, bladder and kidneys. It will also help to reduce belly fat and increase levels of good cholesterol in the body.

Liver cleansing:

Liver cleansing- Milk thistle |

Your love for alcohol has got your liver to suffer during this festive season. Now time to remove toxins from the organ which will also help you shed a few calories. Try milk thistle supplement which has silymarin as the primary active ingredient which is a standardized extract of the milk thistle seeds.

Filter the filter:

Filter the filter- Broccoli |

If you have are a smoker and smoked a lot during festive parties and otherwise too, eat broccoli each day as it helps to clear smokers' lungs. It also helps to get rid of cigarette addiction.

Get rid of those dark circles:

Get rid of those dark circles- Pumpkin seeds |

If late night Christmas parties and celebrations have got you dark circles, eat a handful of pumpkin seeds each day. They increase blood circulation and thus, help you to get rid of those black spots underneath your eyes caused due to lack of sleep and poor blood circulation.

Be easy on your digestive system:

Be easy on your digestive system- Salad |

Eat a whole lot of fruits and vegetables, simply salads and oats, khichdi (porridge), and brown rice. Thus, consume the foods richest in fibre each day. It will reduce the strain on your bowel and help in cleansing the bowels.

