5 tips to protect your eyes from blue lights of your computer screen and the sun

If there's anything in our body that gets strained so much during the day is our eyes. Constant looking at computer and mobile screens can cause severe harm to our eyes. These computer lights produce High Energy Visible, HEV or Blue Light, which is that portion of visible light spectrum between 380 to 500 mm. Dr Neeraj Sanduja, ophthalmologist, and eye surgeon says these shorter wave length have highest energy and are most harmful to our eyes if the exposure is for prolonged duration. These waves can cause digital eye strain, increased risk of retinal damage and macular degeneration. This can also affect our sleeping patterns.

“Shorter wavelength light is especially harmful for young people under 20 years old, because they have lower amounts of protective pigment in their eyes. The risk is also much greater for patients that have had cataract removal surgery hence blue light can harm eyes,” says Dr Sanduja and adds that digital eye strain causes blurry vision, difficulty focusing, dry and irritated eyes, headaches, neck and back pain.

In addition, blue light penetrates deeper into the eye than other light. This can contribute to age-related macular degeneration, which can lead to vision loss. “Over-exposure to blue light at night time can disrupt natural sleep rhythm. Blue light can inhibit the release of the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin. Blue light coming from the sun during day-time promotes the awake cycle,” says the doctor.

Here are five simple tips to protect your eyes from digital strain and the harmful blue light spectrum.

Wear glasses with special blue light filter:

These lenses will help relieve symptoms of eye strain almost instantly, especially while working at night. They assist in restoring our circadian rhythm and maintaining our sleep pattern and reduce the risk of macular degeneration over time. Blue cut lenses help to block the HEV blue violet light while allowing the LEV light transmission by absorbing 10 to 90 percent of blue light and preventing colour distortion, thus protecting our eyes from the harmful effect HEV Light. This is recommended for people who spend a lot of time indoors, digital devices like smart phones and computer screen .

Practice the 20.20.20 rule:

Every 20 minutes shift your gaze 20 feet away from the screen and focus at a distant object for 20 seconds.

When outdoors wear sunglasses:

The ones which block UV radiation as well as the shorter wavelength of visible light. As sun is a major source of the blue light from spectrum of visible.

Have regular annual comprehensive eye checkups.

Nothing can beat this aspect of your eye health. Ensure you go for your eye check up at least once in a year.