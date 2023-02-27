5 things you should never do when dating someone

Dating culture in India isn't new and with a host of online dating platform the idea of being associated with opposite or same gender has received acceptance to a large extent. While it is all beautiful when two people meet and hit off, there's a huge responsibility to sustain the relationship and stay happy. Dr Paula Goel, Consultant Pediatrician, Adolescent Physician and the Founder of Fayth Clinic suggests a few points to remember when in a relationship to ensure a healthy and longer association.

Stay away from blind dating

In the last few years, blind dating has become popular among Gen Z, which at times leads to a terrible end. Random dating or going on blind dates is very dangerous as you do not know the other individual and chances of getting harmed are more than going out with a person you have interacted and known for sometime.

No two-timing

Many may feel tempted to date two people at the same time to know who is better for them. However, this creates confusion in the mind as one tends to constantly compare one individual against the other, hence common grounds are not reached and lasting relationships are difficult to develop. In addition, this may put your character in a bad light when one of them gets to know about being cheated.

Random physical intimacy

Getting to physical relationships randomly on the first or second date is something which has to be avoided completely. What you need to understand that changing multiple partners puts you at risk for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD). A few moments of fun can lead to lifetime of despair and ill health.

Reaching for marriage to soon

Dating leading to rather rapid marriages brings in another issue as the couple have not had time to know each other well. Marriage brings in responsibility and accountability which then rears its ugly head as the couple have not worked on these fronts in their relationship before jumping into marriage. This may lead to marital discord and abuse, finally leading to divorce affecting not only the two people who are involved but also their children, if there are any.

Not giving enough time

Dating is a process where you like the other individual. It is important to spend time together peruse different activities and things that both enjoy. Find common grounds where communication is good and encourage each other to develop personally and professionally. It is important to become friends first and then finally decide to live your life together as you share the same moral values and have the same vision for personal and professional growth.

