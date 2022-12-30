5 things to do when in San Francisco

With three weekly non-stop flights between India and San Francisco, the number of tourists visiting the country has spiked up ever since the announcement was made. If you are also planning a trip in 2023, here are five things that should be on your to do list when in San Francisco.

Visit Presidio Tunnel Tops

More than two decades in the making, Presidio Tunnel Tops opened on July 17 this year in the Presidio of San Francisco. Built over the tops of the Presidio Parkway highway tunnels, the site comprises 14 acres of new national parkland and connects the Presidio’s historic Main Post and Crissy Field for the first time in 86 years. Presidio Tunnel Tops features scenic overlooks with stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the city, paths and gardens, a welcome plaza with food and visitor services, a campfire circle, picnic grounds, a nature play area, and more. Presidio Tunnel Tops is an instantly iconic must-see San Francisco destination for visitors from across the country and around the world.

Watch an Opera show:

San Francisco Opera celebrates its first 100 years with a blockbuster 2022–23 opera season. The centennial was marked by activities designed to commemorate the past and welcome the community into the exciting new era. On October 23, the company also opened its doors for Community Open House, where families, music fans and the opera-curious can witness the magic of opera from behind the scenes.

Visit Diego Rivera’s America museum

Diego Rivera’s America at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) is the largest and most in-depth examination of Diego Rivera’s stunning works in 20 years and the first to examine his work thematically. On display through Jan 2, 2023, Diego Rivera’s America brings together more than 150 of Rivera’s paintings, frescoes and drawings — as well as three galleries devoted to large-scale film projections of highly influential murals he created in Mexico and the U.S. The exhibition spectacularly showcases Rivera’s art spanning from the 1920s through the 1940s, the richest years of Rivera’s prolific career.

Visit Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs

The de Young museum is the exclusive West Coast venue for the international touring exhibition Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs. The show, which opened on August 20 will runs through February 12, 2023. It is the first new exhibition dedicated to Egyptian ruler Ramses II in 30 years and is the first to be presented in San Francisco.

Dine at Terrene

Terrene, the signature restaurant of the new 1 Hotel San Francisco (8 Mission St.), opened in July this year. Executive Chef Scott Koranda focuses on seasonal, small plates that reflect the refinement and natural simplicity of 1 Hotels and utilises sustainably sourced ingredients within a 100-mile radius for dishes and cocktails. The drinks menu features an extensive collection of organic agave mezcal and tequila spirits, zero-waste cocktails, cocktails inspired by San Francisco’s neighborhoods and iconic landmarks, and a variety of local breweries and wineries. Terrene’s distinct design Terrene showcases the influence of nature, from a reclaimed wood bar to the plants and greenery throughout the space. Its spacious outdoor patio is located on the Embarcadero.