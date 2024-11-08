5 Steps To Pursue A Hobby That Can Transform Your Life

Ezequiel Demaestri

In today’s fast paced world, it’s easy to get caught in the hustle and forget the joys that hobbies bring into our lives. Hobbies are more than just leisure activities — they are considered a form of self-expression, personal growth, fulfilment and happiness. Engaging in hobby has numerous benefits like reducing stress, boosting creativity and self-esteem. However, finding the right hobby and making time for it can be challenging. Today, let’s explore five effective ways to pursue a hobby and transform your life.

Discover your passion

Finding a hobby starts with discovering your passion. Consider your childhood interests, current skills and the things that naturally draw you in. Don’t rush the process, finding your passion takes time and experimentation. Think about the activities that make you lose track of time or that you look forward in your daily routine.

Abhay Negi, a commerce student says, “As I reflect on my life, I realise that finding my passion was a journey of self-discovery. It's in these moments, when I'm lost in a creative pursuit or immersed in a challenging puzzle, that I feel most alive. These passions have become an integral part of who I am, shaping my identity and bringing joy to my life.”

Realistic goals

Once you discover your passion, it’s important to set realistic goals. These goals will give you a direction and keep you motivated. Start small and gradually increase the intensity or complexity of your activities. ‘You breathe for you’ so do everything for yourself. “Anything that makes you feel confident and is right should be done by you. Remember to explore every possibility,” says Vivaan Salve, a private tutor.

Make time

In today’s busy world it can be challenging to find time for hobbies. However, making time for your passions is essential for your well-being. Even if you spare 15-20 minutes a day, those moments will add up to your personal growth and development.

Shriya Deshmukh a 19-year-old undergraduate, says, “In our fast-paced world, it's easy to get caught up in the relentless cycle of work, responsibilities, and deadlines. Hobbies offer a space to step away from the demands of daily life and connect with our true selves.”

Embrace the journey

One of the most rewarding aspects of pursuing a hobby is the learning process. At the beginning of any new hobby, its normal to feel like a beginner. Instead of getting frustrated or discouraged embrace the journey learning. With time and practice, you’ll naturally improve and the challenges you face will turn into opportunities for growth.

“Embracing the journey of pursuing a hobby is important. It helps an individual to have a creative mind and space to do something that they love,” opines Keshav Agarwal, a CS aspirant.

He further adds, “Being engaged in hobbies can reduce our stress levels and also excite our inner child. It offers a sense of purpose and joy and also gives us a break from our daily responsibilities. By dedicating time to something we love, we can improve our overall perspective in life.”

Share your hobby

Hobbies have the power to connect us with like-minded people. Whether you join a local club, community, attend workshops, etc. Connecting with others can also leads to motivation. When you share your work and achievements with others it keeps you encouraged. You’ll gain new techniques, gain valuable feedback, and build a supportive network of people who share your passion.

Mansi Tripathi a BSc.IT student says, “Sharing your passions and hobbies with friends invites them into a special part of your world, deepening connections and creating shared adventures. It allows others to see your true self, turning simple joys into lasting memories, while inspiring mutual creativity and encouragement.”

Pursuing a hobby is more than just a way to pass time, it’s a form of personal development and self-care. By following these five steps, you can discover and pursue fulfilling hobbies that transform your life. Remember that hobbies are meant to be enjoyable, so don’t pressure yourself to be perfect or compare your progress with others. Let hobby be a source of happiness, growth and transformation in your life.