5 Reasons Why You Might Be Struggling To Loose Weight

In this fast paced world we're living in, it is difficult to find motivation to keep moving everyday, workout, eat right and stay consistent. Even when you take a step ahead and start being regular, you notice a few to no changes in your weight even after weeks of rigorous workout and diet.

You need to understand that every individual's body is different and everybody's metabolic rate may vary. That being said, it is also a possibility that you might not be doing everything right during your weight loss journey which is leading to no progress. Here are the five common mistakes which is why you might be struggling to loose weight.

Not being hydrated enough

Did you know that drinking plenty of water helps you keep you metabolic rate high? Aim to drink a minimum to 2-3.5 litres of water everyday. When you eating right and are trying to loose weight, you consume a lot of fibres and protein. This requires more water to help you digest and gain its benefits. Especially during hot and humid weather.

Avoiding essential fats

Who told you that ghee makes you fat? And that white food substances such as rice and sugar won't help you reduce weight? It is true that you should be avoiding excess sugar and carbs but your fats needs good fats as much as it needs protein. Good fats help in keeping you satiated for longer and help you with weight loss. Oil, butter and ghee act as lubricants for your organs and help them function better.

Not consuming enough protein

Protein helps in building muscle mass. Apart from supplements, it is also important to consume protein from various food sources. Especially for vegetarians, it is difficult to fulfil your protein requirement due to limited food sources but you will be surprised to know how easy it is to consume protein even if you are a vegetarian. A healthy individual needs to consume at least 0.8 grams of protein per kg of body weight per day. This requirement may keep changing according to your age, height, weight etc.

Expecting quick results

Once you begin your begin your workouts, you tend to expect results too quick. If begin to imagine that only a few of sweat and diet will give you a toned body and help you in weight loss. But what you fail to understand is that you body took years to form that extra fat, similarly, it will at least a take a few months to go away. Do not get disappointed, lose hope and start binge eating again because it will hamper your progress and make it more difficult for you lose weight. You need to be patient and keep going every day. Small lifestyle changes can also help in reducing your weight.

Not eating your meals on time

Doctors and nutritionists expect you to have at least a 12 hour gap between you dinner and first meal of the day next morning. Consuming your meals late night can cause indigestion and heartburn, making it difficult to lose weight. If if you eat late due to work or other commitments, make sure you have a two hour gap between your meal and bed time. Also, go for short walk after every meal, it will help you with better digestion.