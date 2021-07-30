5 offbeat international destinations to explore post pandemic

Following a massive dip in cases after the second wave, travellers are all set to pack their bags and get back to travel in the coming months. The travel industry has witnessed a surge in bookings and queries recently, with people keen on resuming their travel plans after being cooped up in their homes for over a year. The rise in travel and tourism over the years has made a lot of destinations popular, however, travellers always yearn to discover new places as the thrill of exploring an unknown, undiscovered destination is unparalleled.

In addition to this, consumer behavioural change is expected as travellers are likely to opt for unexplored destinations to avoid massive crowds amid the pandemic. Check out this list of least explored places across the world curated by EaseMyTrip.com :

Faroe Islands, Denmark: The Faroe Islands, located in the chilling waters of the North Atlantic Ocean sandwiched between Scotland and Iceland is an unexplored paradise. The untouched archipelago along with the striking views of mountains stretching in every direction brings the wilder side of the Danish kingdom to the fore. With its rugged coastlines and pristine waterfalls, Faroe Islands is also home to natural wonders that could truly be explored on an old fishing boat. The capital city of Tershavn is picturesque with eighteenth-century churches, museums, and rows of brightly painted houses. The Island also houses some good spots from where travellers can view the Northern Lights in all their glory.

Dominica Island: A hidden island country in the Caribbean, the Commonwealth of Dominica is adorned by lush greenery and scenic beauty. The topside landscape is perfectly complemented by the beautiful oceans and striking reef formations, which makes it an exciting diving spot. Nicknamed as ‘Nature Island of the Caribbean’, Dominica is home to the second-largest hot spring in the world, the Boiling Lake.