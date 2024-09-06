5 Healthy Tips To Stay Fit And Avoid Over-Eating This Ganpati Season

Canva

Festivities and Food go hand in hand. One cannot exist without the other. The joy around festivities is captivating and can easily influence you to get off track and indulge in over-eating without shedding many calories. Although, the festive season comes once a year and you should definitely enjoy every moment of it.

Ganpati season is a time for joy, celebrations, and delicious feasts. However, it’s easy to overindulge in festive treats, which can affect your fitness goals. Here are some simple tips to help you stay fit and avoid overeating while still enjoying the celebrations.

Practice Portion Control

Festive sweets like modaks, ladoos, and other treats are high in calories. Instead of completely avoiding them, practice portion control. Enjoy a small serving of your favorite dish and savor it slowly. Moderation is the key. This will allow you to satisfy your cravings without overloading on calories. Restrict yourself to 2 modals or one ladoo a day. This way you won't miss out on the best of the season and also satisfy your taste buds.

Stay Hydrated

Sometimes, we confuse thirst with hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially attending traditional events or poojas where food is the main focus. Staying hydrated will help you feel full and you will easily avoid binge eating.

Eat more fibrous foods

Before heading out for festive meals or gatherings, consume fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods keep you fuller for longer and reduce the temptation to high calorie foods. Including salads or soups before your main meal can also help control your appetite.

Plan Your Indulgences

Festivals are about enjoying food, but balance is key. If you know you’ll be indulging in certain meals, plan ahead. Eat lighter meals throughout the day to compensate for the high-calorie festive foods. This way, you can enjoy special dishes guiltfree.

Stay Active

Amidst the celebrations, make sure to stay active. Whether it’s going for a walk, dancing during the festivities, or doing a quick home workout, staying physically active helps burn extra calories. Physical activity also boosts your mood, reducing the likelihood of emotional eating.