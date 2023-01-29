5 Health benefits of Green Pea; why you must eat it in winter

Green peas, commonly known as 'Matar' in India are available throughout the winter across the country. Peas are a member of the legume family. Very few people are aware of the health advantages of green peas, despite the fact that these tiny vegetables can be added to a variety of dishes.

Peas are a very good source of protein, potassium, fiber, and zinc. It also contain a variety of vitamins, including those in groups A, B, C, E, and K.

Let's take a look at 5 surprising green pea health benefits:

Good digestive health

Green peas are rich in fiber, which is beneficial for maintaining good digestive health. Fiber feeds the good bacteria in your intestines, keeping them healthy and preventing the growth of harmful bacteria. This also aids in the prevention of inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and colon cancer.

Stabilises blood sugar levels

Peas have a relatively low glycemic index (GI), which is a measure of how quickly your blood sugar rises after eating a food. Peas are also rich in fibre and protein, which may be beneficial for controlling blood sugar.

Healthy Skin

Peas contain vitamins B6, C, and folate (folic acid), which can help reduce inflammation and free radical damage, both of which deplete the skin's natural collagen and elastin-protein stores.

Plant based protein source

Green peas are one of the best plant-based sources of protein, which is a major reason why they are so filling, along with their high amount of fibre. So, peas are a good food choice to fulfill protein requirements for those who don’t consume animal-based protein.

Helps regulate cholesterol levels

Green peas are abundant in niacin, which helps reduce the production of triglycerides and VLDL (very low-density lipoprotein), which results in less bad cholesterol and increased HDL (good) cholesterol.

