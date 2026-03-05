5 Fun Websites To Doodle, Sketch & Create Online

Open doodles

Open Doodles is a popular doodling website that offers a collection of playful, hand-drawn illustrations for creative use. It focuses on simple, expressive character-based artwork that can enhance websites, apps, blogs, and marketing materials. Users can browse and download illustrations in multiple formats, including SVG, PNG, and GIF. The platform also provides a customisation tool that allows you to edit colours, characters, outfits, and backgrounds, making it a flexible resource for designers and content creators.

Link: Opendoodles.com

Get doodling

Get Doodling is a browser-based doodling website created for quick and hassle-free drawing directly online. It features a clean, minimal interface equipped with essential tools such as brush controls, multiple colour options, undo and redo functions, and an eraser. Users can sketch ideas, create simple illustrations, practice drawing skills, or doodle casually. The platform also enables users to save their artwork and browse creative doodles shared by the community for inspiration.

Link: Getdoodling.com

Draw island

Draw Island is a doodling and digital drawing website that lets users create artwork instantly without downloading any software. It features a clean, user-friendly interface equipped with tools such as brushes, shapes, text options, layers, colour palettes, zoom controls, and undo/redo functions. Users can doodle, sketch concepts, design illustrations, or edit images directly in their browser. The platform also supports saving and exporting artwork in multiple formats for easy download and sharing.

Link: Drawisland.com

Quickdraw

Quick, Draw! is an engaging online doodling platform that transforms simple sketching into an interactive game. Users are given short prompts and must quickly draw the object while an AI system tries to recognise it within seconds. The website combines creativity with machine learning, offering a fun way to test drawing speed and imagination. Players can also browse a large collection of sketches submitted by users worldwide, making it both entertaining and educational.

Link: Quickdraw.withgoogle.com

Sketch toy

Sketchtoy lets users create artwork quickly and easily. It features a bright, user-friendly canvas with tools such as multiple brush types, a wide range of colours, and adjustable stroke sizes for sketching, doodling, and digital painting. The platform also includes a vibration-style effect while drawing, giving strokes a dynamic and lively feel. Users can freely explore ideas, practice drawing, or create simple illustrations. Drawings can be saved, shared via unique links, and replayed to show the full process.

Link: Sketchtoy.com