5 expert tips to choose your hair perfume to elevate your signature scent

Hair perfumes may not be a permanent part of your daily routine yet, but they’re a delight to use and add a little extra something special to your hair routine! While you could technically use your signature scent on your hair, they are likely to cause damage to your hair and can be extremely dehydrating and ultimately lead to breakage; thus, having a designated perfume for your tresses has its own merits.

Hair perfumes contain far less alcohol than regular eau de parfums and are enriched with nourishing ingredients such as glycerin, argan oil, jojoba oil and vitamin B to nourish and add shine and moisture to the hair, as well as keep you smelling sublime for longer!

“Hair holds on to fragrances better than skin, so a light spritz of perfume can go a long way! A light misting of hair perfume keeps the fragrant notes circulating all through the day as the hair moves,” says Dimple Fouzdar, founder of Maison de Fouzdar. She shares her top tips for selecting the right hair perfume for your gorgeous tresses.

Consider your hair type:

Different hair perfumes work best for different scalp and hair types, so make sure to find a scent that won't irritate your scalp or weigh down your hair. The oil concentrations of different hair perfumes vary, so knowing your hair type is essential to picking the perfect one. Scented oils help nourish dry and dull hair, while hair mists work well on oilier hair, without weighing the hair down.

Go for a low-alcohol formula:

High-alcohol content in regular perfumes can be incredibly drying and damaging to your tresses. Instead, look for perfumed hair oils or perfumes made specifically for hair. This will ensure your hair remains healthy and looks shiny and nourished.

Choose a fragrance with high projection:

Hair fragrances add an extra layer of oomph to your signature perfumes, which is why using a hair fragrance with a high projection is essential. Hair holds on to scents very well, but these scents need to be projected to illicit endless compliments.

Choose light scents for everyday use:

When using hair perfume on a daily basis, opt for lighter scents that won't overpower other fragrances, such as body lotions and perfumes. Opt for light florals and fruity notes in hair perfumes, instead of heavier, stronger notes such as oud or amber.

Look for a versatile scent:

Find a hair perfume with a fragrance that works as both a morning and evening scent, and complements your signature scent. You need just one or two good hair fragrances, so invest in the ones that elevate your existing signature perfume!

Pro tip: Do a patch test before applying the scent to your entire head, perform a patch test on a small section of hair. This will allow you to get a feel for the perfume’s formula as well as the scent’s intensity and projection.

