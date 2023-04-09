Metabolism has become a buzzword, and everyone seems to be talking about it for the right reasons. As many people say, metabolism is not purely genetic or god-gifted.

While genes can play a role, it is your lifestyle that ultimately defines how those genes are expressed or suppressed. The right lifestyle changes can improve your metabolism, whereas the wrong ones can slow it down.

What most people don’t understand is that metabolism goes beyond obesity, digestion, and fat gain, but it is very important to speed up your metabolism for your health.

Here are 5 effective ways to speed up your metabolism naturally:

Eat protein at every meal

Eating the right foods is very important for your health. Make sure to include protein in your daily diet. Protein causes the largest rise in the thermic effect of food (TEF), which is caused by the extra calories required to digest, absorb, and process the nutrients in your meal.

Drink more water

Water is the best drink ever. Make sure to replace aerated drinks with plain, simple water, which will automatically reduce your calorie intake and in turn, help speed up your metabolism. Water can also help fill you up if you are looking to lose weight.

High intensity exercise

There is no replacement for exercise. High-intensity interval training is very important to improve your metabolism and, at the end, to lose weight. To get started, choose a modality, such as biking or running, that you are already familiar with.

Drink green tea

Green tea has been shown to increase metabolism and fat burning. These teas help convert some of the fat stored in your body into free fatty acids, which may increase fat burning when combined with exercise.

Get good sleep

After a tiring day, it is very important to have a good night's sleep. An average adult needs to sleep for 7 hours every night. Lack of sleep is linked to a major increase in the risk of obesity.

Read Also Do you seek validation from others? Here are 5 ways to stop it