5 Effective Tips To Protect Your Child From Viral Infections This Monsoons

The constant weather change in monsoons and drastic spread of viruses in rains affects immunities, especially in children who are more prone to diseases and viral infections. Children have developing immune systems which is why they get more affected than adults. Also, children aren't really exposed to pathogens, making them less immune to viruses.

Moreover, children spend a lot time playing with other kids, out in the ground and touching any object with bacteria's on it. And, they end up touching their face, mouth and nose with the same hands, which makes it easier for the bacteria's to infect them. They aren't much aware of hygiene at an early age and might attract infections. Here are a few ways you can protect your child from getting infected by viruses this season.

Maintain Hygiene

Teach your child the importance of washing hands after playing or touching multiple foreign objects. Ask them to especially wash hands or use a sanitizer before they touch their tiffin and eat food.

Healthy Diet

You are what you eat and so are young children. Provide them with a balanced, healthy diet and include foods that help in building their immunity. Add more ginger, turmeric, garlic, spinach, eggs etc. to their diet. You could also make a 'chatan' and regularly feed them a table spoon every morning. This will boost their immunity.

Avoid Stagnant Places

Make sure you know where your child plays with their friends or how their play area in school is. Mae sure the play area is not near a source of stagnant water that can cause serious diseases like malaria and dengue. Mosquito bites can severely affect children's immunity.

Keep Your Child Warm And Cozy

Make sure you dress them up with warm and dry clothes before they step out. Also, avoid letting your children stay in wet clothes for a prolonged time to avoid dampness. There are more chances of them getting sick if they stay in wet clothes most of the time.

Educate Your Child

Teach you children to maintain personal hygiene and also spread the awareness. Make sure to vaccinate them against potential virus threats. Teach the importance of adapting healthy habits like, using a napkin or tissue to cover their mouth while sneezing.

By following these simple tips, you can prevent common infections from affecting your child's immunity.