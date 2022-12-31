5 chutneys to stock to spice-up your meals if you are staying in a hostel

Just like pickles, chutneys are life of any Indian meal. A flavourful chutney can make a boring meal very exciting. Chutneys are versatile, they can be used solely as a replacement of vegetable as well as a perfect side dish. And if you are living away from the family and in a hostel, you surely miss 'Ghar Ka Khana'. These chutneys come for rescue and spice up your meal. You can store them for a longer time, so if you are making it at home or bringing it from outside, they will last longer.

Here are five chutneys by Spice Story which you can store at your home and add a flavour to your regular meals.

Schezwan sauce:

This needs no introduction as it has made a place in mainstream food. It lends a oriental hotness to foods with which it is paired or mixed.

Desi Patakha Chutney:

Made with Dalle Khursani chillies from Sikkim is a sure shot winner during your lunches. It is deliciously hot and we bet you will love it. The hint of preserved lemon present in this chutney adds to the binge-worthiness.

Momo chutney:

You may not get momos at hostel but using it with your regular meal will allow you to have a better taste of your food. This chutney has a perfect blend of garlic, chilli and some special spices which makes even the mundane taste great.

Gujarati Date and Tamarind Chutney:

It is an interesting add to all the Virgin Mojitos and also alcoholic mojitos. It lends a unique sweet-sour-spicy twist to this beverage and elevates the mood.

Benarasi Spicy Mango chutney:

There is nothing which announces good times more than the aroma of freshly baked goods. Add Benarasi Spicy Mango chutney to your regular meal as a side dish and enjoy the elevated taste of your food.