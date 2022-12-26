7 Ayurvedic soups to warm you up during the cold nights of Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 26, 2022
Winter and soups have a deliciously holy connection. A bowl of smooth and flavourful soup can never go wrong during a cold night. While most of us may like to sip on some traditional easy-to-make soups like spinach, tomato and corn soup, or tear a ready-to-make packet, why not try some Ayurvedic soups which are not only healthy but delicious as well. Usually, made of beans, peas, lentils, and spices Ayurvedic soups are high in protein and you can also eat them with rice, in case you want to avoid cook an extra dish
Kokam Soup: High in vitamin C, low in fat and calories, low sugar and high in fibre, kokam soup is regarded as a healthy diet. Kokam fruits, ghee, coriander leaves, curry leaves, bay leaves, cinnamon and cloves are some of the main ingredients of kokam soup. This soup is an excellent blood cleanser and is also good for diarrhoea, heart troubles, and swellings. It also treats skin rashes
Corn Soup: Ayurvedic corn soup is good for people with high cholesterol and also for people suffering from obesity. The ingredients of corn soup are corn, coriander leaves, ginger, cumin seeds, ghee, black pepper and salt
Green Moong Soup: It is light to digest so a best cure for indigestion. This soup is good for fever and any eye problems. Some of the ingredients used in the preparation of this soup are green moong beans, cumin seeds, black mustard seeds, cloves, garlic and turmeric
Mixed Vegetable Soup: This soup is good for the whole body as it is made using many vegetables. It acts as an appetiser and helps improve digestion. Some of the ingredients used in this soup are various vegetables, peppercorns, cloves, ghee, cardamom pods etc
Spinach Soup: It is a digestive soup so a good appetiser option. Spinach soup is good for persons suffering asthma and also for the eyes. Persons suffering from gall bladder stones, kidney stones, gouty arthritis and oedema should avoid it. Ingredients of this soup are spinach, green chilli, ginger, cumin, and black mustard seeds
Tomato Soup: Tomato has vitamin K, hence it helps to strengthen bones and teeth. The soup helps to control bad cholesterol in the body. Ingredients of this soup are tomatoes, ginger, coconut, green chilli, mustard seeds, and jaggery
Urad Dal Soup: This soup is sweet and heavy. A good source for muscle nourishment, bone and reproductive fluids. It also helps in detoxifying the body. It is made using ingredients such as safflower oil, urad dal, black mustard seeds, coriander leaves, and asafoetida
