7 Ayurvedic soups to warm you up during the cold nights of Mumbai

Winter and soups have a deliciously holy connection. A bowl of smooth and flavourful soup can never go wrong during a cold night. While most of us may like to sip on some traditional easy-to-make soups like spinach, tomato and corn soup, or tear a ready-to-make packet, why not try some Ayurvedic soups which are not only healthy but delicious as well. Usually, made of beans, peas, lentils, and spices Ayurvedic soups are high in protein and you can also eat them with rice, in case you want to avoid cook an extra dish