Mumbai: 5 popular places in the city that are serving special winter menu

With pleasant evenings come the cravings! And like every season, winter also has its own share of season-special mouth-watering food items. So this winter, make your evenings warmer and enjoy these utterly delicious and satisfying menus across Mumbai.

Say hello to winters with Hot Tandoors, Dal Makhani and Sarson Ka Saag at Pritam restaurant

Dal Makhani |

Now serving at two locations in Dadar, and Juhu, this quintessential eatery will make your winter evenings warmer than a hug as you come over to enjoy their winter menu including Dal Makhani — a classic which is slow-cooked for 14 hours and served piping hot in the company of soft and warm Parathas and Kulchas to name a few. Whether you are looking for a small bite of Sarson ka Saag or a full belly treat or hot tandoors for that matter, Pritam has got you covered.

Where: Juhu and Dadar

When: 11 am to 12 am

Price: On request

Seeds of Life's Seasonal Menu is all set to warm your hearts and souls this winter!

Signature Curry |

Whether you are looking to start your day with a hot cappuccino, the quintessential hot chocolate, or the perfect mid-morning tart pick-me-up sol signature curry, the healthy, comforting, and delicious options on offer will be the perfect antidote to your winter blues. An excellent-mexcellent wrap to lend fierceness to your day or a classic Mac and Cheese to let loose in the winter, we promise to satisfy your taste buds during these chilly weeks. Get transported to the winter wonderland with the fresh smell of juicy strawberries on a curated dessert menu that includes delectable strawberry desserts, drinks and smoothie bowls. So be sure to make the most of this winter wonder and indulge in these spectacular dishes at Seeds of Life.

Where: Juhu

When: 12 pm to 11 pm

Price: On request

Thick and luscious, Coppetto Artisan Gelato’s hot chocolate is a must-have confection this winters

Hot Chocolate |

A smooth luxuriant dessert, abundantly rich in flavour and taste, Coppetto’s signature Hot Chocolate is a scrumptious confection of authentic Belgian cocoa, absolutely fresh dairy and bona fide white cane sugar. Exceptionally thick in texture with a prolific consistency, it’s a velvety delight which is sure to entice you for multiple-second servings.

Where: Bandra, west

When: 12 pm to 12 am

Price: INR 280/-

Get cozy with some hot soup, Dan-Dan Noodles and Steamed Wontons at Ginkgo

Dan Dan noodles |

Located in Juhu and Dadar, Ginkgo has a range of heartwarming soups that feel like a warm hug in the winter. From the much-loved Indo-Chinese Manchow soup, hot and sour soups, spicy sinus-opening Tom Yum and Tom Kha soups, Ginkgo is here to keep you warm. Dunk into a bowl of the best Burmese Khow Suey you’ve ever had or slurp away at their warm Tom Yum Dumpling Noodles. Of course, the Dan Dan is here to bring the heat and so are the piping Hot Steamed Wontons with crispy chilli oil.

Where: Juhu and Dadar

When: 11.30 am to 3.30 pm. 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Price: On request

A December to Remember with epic Wellness special brunches at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

Brunch is fun, but we don’t need to throw in the towel on our health just because we’re wrapping breakfast and lunch into one sitting. The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake’s Wellness Brunch is perfect if you want to kick off with a health and wellness boost. The special wellness menu features superfoods and exotic fruit based cocktail. Just make sure to book your reservations before it’s too late and enjoy the holidays with good food and great company – cause that’s what it’s all about.

Where: The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake

When: December 18. 12.30 pm to 4 pm.

Price: INR 3,250+taxes (per person) without alcohol

INR 4250+taxes (per person) with alcohol