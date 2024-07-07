5 Best Restaurant In Mumbai To Curb Your Chocolate Cravings This Monsoon Season

Canva

Who doesn't crave a warm cup of hot chocolate or gooey choco lava cake during the rainy season? These sweet yet comforting delights make our monsoon weather a hundred times better. While the town is thriving in the rain, Mumbai is gearing up as a chocolate paradise for the romantic season. Whether it's discovering a secret chocolate place nestled in the city or indulging in some delicious desserts from cloud kitchens, this list will guide you to chocolatey heaven. Grab a spoon and get ready for a delicious adventure!

Bluebop Cafe

The Blue Bop Cafe in Khar offers a variety of European-inspired chocolatey goodness. Indulge in the rich and decadent Belgian chocolate babka, a twisted pastry bursting with layers of chocolatey dough.

For something lighter, try the Chocolate Supreme Croissant filled with a luxurious chocolate spread. Don't miss their must-try Belgian chocolate buttercream cake with the creamy texture of buttercream and the rich intense flavour of the Belgian chocolate, perfect for treating yourself after a tiring day.

Additionally, they cater to all palates, offering classic Belgian chocolate as well as a vegan sugar-free chocolate gelato option!

Bayroute

Indulge in the "Forest of Shukulata" at Bayroute, which includes rich chocolate textures like date mousse and mud cake, alongside playful touches like honey-glazed wildflowers and raspberry gel.

For a classic option, try their Chocolate Fondant, filled with molten chocolate. Or for a truly extravagant experience, savor the Gold Souk's luxurious mix of malai milk, rose vermicelli, and a ruby chocolate lotus flower adorned with edible gold.



Si Nonna's

Si Nonna's Hazelnut & Chocolate Dough Balls are a perfectly simple and comfort food. These warm, fried dough morsels are a delightful experience once dunked into their rich hazelnut chocolate sauce. It's a delicious combination of textures and flavours, offering the perfect way to end your meal on a sweet note.

Baliboo

Baliboo serves a simple yet undeniably delicious Matilda Chocolate Cake in the town. This crowd-pleasing dessert is a return to classic chocolate indulgence. It features layers of moist chocolate cake, topped with a rich and creamy frosting, for a truly satisfying end to your comforting meal. Whether you're a chocoholic or just appreciate a timeless treat, the Matilda Chocolate Cake here is sure to hit the spot.

Pa Pa Ya

If you enjoy dramatic dessert, then head to Pa Pa Ya and witness their Chocolate Ball on Fire! This decadent sphere is set ablaze before your eyes, revealing a melty chocolate centre. If you're craving something a little less fiery, try the smooth and creamy Dulce de Leche, featuring a delightful combination of caramel chocolate and sweetened condensed milk.