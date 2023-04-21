Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 things to buy on this auspicious day

One of the most auspicious festivals Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated as Akha Teej. The day is observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya – the third day during the bright half of the Vaishakha lunar month in the Hindu calendar. The day is marked with much pomp to bring prosperity in the house with new beginnings. This year, ditch buying traditional gold jewellery and instead pick some interesting things to buy which also have unique significance and cultural symbol.

Ganeshaya Laxmi Gold Coin

The Ganeshaya Laxmi Gold Coin is a beautiful piece made from 24 karat pure gold, this coin features an intricate design that pays homage to Hindu deities: Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles and Lakshmi is revered as the goddess of wealth and prosperity, making this coin a symbol of good luck and fortune. The coin weighs 5 grams, making it a perfect addition to any collection of fine jewelry. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that it is a genuine piece of gold craftsmanship.

Lakshmi Vishnu Seated on Sheshnag in Brass Sculpture

This stunning brass sculpture captures the divine couple, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, seated on the majestic Sheshnag. With intricate details and impeccable craftsmanship, this masterpiece is a perfect gift or centerpiece for your home altar, radiating blessings of abundance and protection.

Swastik Symbol Gold Coin

Swastik is considered to be an auspicious symbol in many cultures, especially in Hinduism. It is considered to be a sacred symbol that represents Lord Ganesha, who is believed to be the remover of obstacles and the lord of good fortune. Having a Swastik symbol gold coin in the home is believed to bring positive energy, good luck, and prosperity.

Auspicious Motif for Prosperity and Riches in Brass Sculpture

Elevate your home décor with this exquisite brass sculpture featuring an auspicious motif aimed at attracting prosperity and riches. It's large size and intricate design make it a statement piece that exudes elegance and opulence, symbolizing abundance and fortune.

Candle Stand with Twenty-Six Wicks Lamp Base

Create a serene and harmonious ambiance in your home with this exquisite candle stand featuring a lamp base with twenty-six wicks. Handmade in India, this unique piece adds a touch of spiritual radiance to your home decor, making it a perfect gift or decorative accent for Akshaya Tritiya.

These pieces are crafted by Dishi Jewels and Exotic India Art.