5 AI Apps Making Your Life Easier And Smarter

FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

ChatGPT

ChatGPT app brings OpenAI's powerful AI chatbot to your mobile device, allowing you to engage in natural, conversational interactions. You can ask questions, get explanations, brainstorm ideas, and even have creative conversations with the AI. It's designed to assist with tasks like writing, learning, or just chatting. The app features an intuitive interface and provides responses tailored to your needs, making it a versatile tool for work, study, or entertainment, all while keeping your data private.

Available on: iOS, Andriod

Dot living history

The Dot Living History app allows users to preserve and share family stories through a unique, immersive experience. The app features easy-to-use tools for recording and archiving audio and visual memories, creating a living history that can be passed down through generations. Users can also explore others' stories, connect with distant relatives, and contribute to a collective family history. With its intuitive design, Dot Living History makes it easy to keep family legacies alive in the digital age.

Available on: iOS

Rewind

Rewind is an AI-powered app that provides personalised recommendations by understanding your unique preferences and habits. It captures your daily activities, such as reading, browsing, and listening, to suggest content that truly resonates with you. The app also allows you to search and revisit anything you've seen or heard, making it easy to rediscover information. With its focus on privacy, Rewind ensures your data is securely stored on your device, giving you full control over your digital experience.

Available on: iOS

Hume

Hume is a personal AI app designed to enhance your productivity and well-being by understanding and adapting to your emotional and cognitive states. The app tracks your mood, stress levels, and focus, providing real-time insights and tailored recommendations to improve mental wellness. It also integrates with your daily routines, offering personalized suggestions for tasks, breaks, and activities. With Hume, you can achieve better balance and productivity by aligning your work habits with your emotional and cognitive needs.

Available on: iOS

Martin

Martin is a personal voice AI app that allows users to create and customise their own AI voice assistant. The app lets you train the AI with your voice, making it uniquely personalised to sound like you or someone you choose. Martin can handle tasks like setting reminders, sending messages, and managing your schedule, all while maintaining a conversational, human-like tone. The app also ensures privacy by keeping all voice data securely stored, giving users full control over their AI assistant.

Available on: iOS, Andriod

Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI app that answers any question you ask quickly and accurately. Just type your question, and the app provides clear, easy-to-understand responses on a variety of topics. It also lets you ask follow-up questions to dig deeper into subjects. With its simple and user-friendly design, Perplexity helps you find reliable information fast, making it a handy tool for learning and solving problems anytime, anywhere.

Available on: iOS, Andriod

