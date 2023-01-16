3 Ayurvedic benefits of eating Til ke Ladoo

The season of kite and savourig Til isn't over yet. And while we all love chewing those sesame balls, these laddos have Ayurvedic benifits. You don's have to restrict your love with the traditional North Indian sweet with Makar Sankranti, but this can be eaten at any time of the year. Til ot sesame seeds have been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years and may have numerous health benefits.

Since Ancient Ayurveda times, our traditional sesame seed balls (ladoo) have had many benefits and uses to be included in a regular diet. Sesame seed ladoo is a popular traditional Indian snack with numerous health benefits. While til, also known as sesame seeds, provides warmth to the body, gur (jaggery) is the ideal sugar substitute.

Dr Smita Naram, Ayurveda practitioner and Co-Founder of Ayushakti says, “Due to their abundance of protein, calcium, iron, and magnesium, sesame seeds help maintain healthy skin, control blood sugar, improve hair quality, and strengthen bones. Jaggery, on the other hand, makes digestion easier by activating digestive enzymes. It contains minerals such as zinc and selenium that protect against premature aging and iron, which cleanses the blood.”

Additionally, she says that the combination of Til and Gur protects the body from seasonal infections and boosts immunity. “Til Gur ladoo helps to reduce joint pain and arthritis and is also beneficial for women who suffer from menstrual cramps. Sesame seeds are rich in Vitamin B12, which helps produce healthy red blood cells and is beneficial for people with anemia,” she adds. Here are three major health benifits Til ke Laddoo.

Benefits heart health: Sesame seeds has iron, magnesium, zinc, calcium, and selenium. These minerals make cardiac muscles stronger by regulating their activity. In addition, sesame seeds have a variety of vitamins, such as vitamin B1, which helps to keep the heart healthy by improving blood circulation and cholesterol levels. Magnesium is abundant in sesame seeds, which may help decrease blood pressure. Sesame seeds also include lignans, vitamin E, and other antioxidants that may help reduce the accumulation of plaque in your arteries and maybe maintain healthy blood pressure.

Aids in Diabetes:

Sesame seeds can be incredibly beneficial for people with diabetes, as they have high magnesium content, which helps in improving insulin sensitivity and lowering sugar levels in the blood. Thus, it's advisable to add items of sesame seeds to a diabetic's diet. Sesame seeds’ low starch content increases their benefits for regulating blood sugar. Less sugar implies less starch, which results in controlled glucose.

Progresses gut health:

Sesame seeds hold high fibre content and because of that they greatly aid digestion. It may also alleviate symptoms like diarrhoea and constipation while protecting the colon and lowering the risk of gastrointestinal disorders.

