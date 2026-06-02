26-Year-Old Delhi Model Divyanshu Joshi Drowned In Kerala During Photoshoot; Dead Body Retrieved 30 Feet Underwater

Divyanshu Joshi | Image Courtesy: FDCI Instagram

The Indian fashion community is mourning the loss of Divyanshu Joshi, a 26-year-old Delhi-based model and retail professional, whose tragic death during a photoshoot in Kerala has sparked widespread grief and growing questions about safety protocols surrounding the assignment.

What exactly happened?

Divyanshu, who managed the Delhi retail outlet of fashion label Kartik Research, reportedly drowned on May 28 while participating in a seasonal shoot in Kerala's Ernakulam district. The incident took place at an abandoned stone quarry in Mudakuzha, a location that local authorities have described as highly dangerous and restricted to public access.

According to reports, the photoshoot was being conducted at the water-filled quarry, which has remained inactive for more than two decades. The site is known locally for its deep waters and hazardous terrain.

Authorities stated that Divyanshu entered the quarry's water during filming and reportedly slipped into a deeper section of the abandoned excavation site. Officials later described the area as having a steep, spiral-pyramid-like structure beneath the surface, making rescue efforts particularly challenging.

Emergency services were alerted soon after the incident. According to statements reported by Mint Lounge, rescue personnel later recovered Divyanshu's body from a depth of approximately 30 feet. Reports also confirmed that both local panchayat officials and representatives associated with the production confirmed that the required administrative permissions to access or conduct activities at the quarry had not been obtained.

The first information report (FIR) was reportedly registered following a complaint filed by Rajeev Neelakantan of Kochi-based Rubberband Productions, the local production company engaged for the project.

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Conflicting accounts emerge

The tragedy has also been accompanied by differing versions of the moments following the incident.

A statement attributed to Kartik Research and reported by Mint Lounge said that founder Kartik Kumra personally entered the water in an attempt to locate Divyanshu before emergency rescue teams arrived.

However, Kodanad Police Station SHO Sarin AS reportedly offered a different account, stating, "Nobody jumped in the lake after Joshi (Divyanshu Joshi)."

The discrepancy has fuelled further discussion online, with many seeking clarity regarding the exact sequence of events and the precautions taken at the shoot location.

Kartik Research responds

Amid mounting scrutiny and social media conversations surrounding the incident, Kartik Research issued a public statement expressing grief over Divyanshu's death and addressing what it described as misinformation.

The brand stated, "We are heartbroken by the loss of our dear colleague and friend, Divyanshu Joshi, who passed away on 28 May 2026. For the past two years, Divyanshu led our Delhi store with warmth, dedication, and generosity. He was deeply loved by his team and will be profoundly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him."

The label further added, "As inaccurate accounts of this tragedy continue to circulate, we wish to clarify that Divyanshu was in Kerala as part of a seasonal photoshoot and was not participating in any swimming-related activity as part of the production. Some public reports have mischaracterised the circumstances of the incident."

"We are sharing this clarification so that the focus remains on honouring his life and memory. We will not be making any further public comment and ask that the privacy of those close to him be respected at this difficult time. May he rest in peace," the brand concluded.

As investigations continue, the fashion industry continues to mourn the loss of a young professional whose life was cut tragically short.