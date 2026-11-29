Meet 17-year-old Ashwin Chunchu | Image Courtesy: StepSafe

A frightening childhood experience has turned into an invention that could offer parents some much-needed reassurance. At just 17, Ashwin Chunchu has developed a GPS tracking device designed to help prevent children, particularly those with autism, from wandering away unnoticed. What makes his story even more remarkable is that the idea came from an incident he experienced himself when he was only seven.



Chunchu was once separated from his father in a park at night. A stranger eventually helped him reunite with his dad, but the incident stayed with him for years. Recalling the experience to GNN, he said, “When I was 7, I got lost in a park at night, and a stranger helped me find my dad. I always wondered what would’ve happened if he hadn’t been there.”

Meet StepSafe, the GPS tracker designed for child safety

The tracker is currently available in a clip-on format resembling a keychain. Chunchu is also exploring other wearable options, including waistbands, wristbands and anklets. These could feature a locking mechanism that can only be opened using a matching magnet kept by parents. The first batch of devices is expected to ship in February to early Kickstarter backers.

How a teenager brought the idea to life



Developing the device was not a straightforward process. Chunchu began working on StepSafe while still in high school, despite having no prior experience in manufacturing or product certification. Instead of trying to figure everything out alone, he turned to parents and families for feedback, including people he connected with on Reddit.



Speaking to GNN, he explained how their suggestions helped shape the product: “I started StepSafe in high school, and parents on Reddit helped me build it. A mom in the US helped design how the band locks, and families kept telling me what their kids would and wouldn’t keep on. I didn’t know anything about manufacturing or certification when I started. I learned it one email at a time.”



The response to the project has also been encouraging. StepSafe received its full fundraising target on Kickstarter within just 14 hours, reflecting the interest in having such a tracking solution available.

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