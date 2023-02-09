Mumbai: 14 restaurants in the city which will serve delicious Valentine’s day menu just for couples under ₹ 2,500

Valentine’s day is all about showering our love to your partner and what better than taking them out for a romantic dinner. The way to his or her heart is through the stomach. Is that so? Well, if you're looking to surprise your significant other by making reservations for a romantic lunch or dinner date, then we have got your back.

Amazonia, BKC:

Would you like to celebrate Valentine’s Day at a place which takes after the Amazon rainforest itself? Then you better make the most of the day at Amazonia. The menu is divided into Japanese, Korean, Thai and Italian including salads, grills, sushi, bites, fish and meat, and encourages experimentation and sharing – satiating the pickiest of appetites. Plus, you get a Valentine's special complimentary dessert to celebrate the occasion.

Contact: +91 88288 84041

Blue Bop, Khar West:

If you are looking to have an extensive meal with your partner and a memorable experience, then Blue Bop is the place to be. For Valentine's special, they have a specially curated menu that includes Love Stuffed Cheese Mushrooms, Heart Shaped Love Garden Pizza, Love Pepperoni Pizza, Heart Shaped Ravioli, Loaded Truffle Fries, and many more. To balance this out in desserts they have Struck On You Cakesickles, Magical Churros and Love Rush Strawberry Cream Tart. As for cocktails, some of their in-house classics include Love Struck, Burning Love & Candy Floss Sparkle Martini. So this Valentine's Day, have a blast while feasting on some of these amazing dishes!

Contact: +91 93722 02586

The Game Ranch, Malad West

If you are ready to get bowled over with a delicious full strike, then The Game Ranch experience is open for a wild time. Celebrate this day at this one-of-a-kind, countryside-themed restaurant and gaming lounge. Enjoy some countryside bowling, arcade games, delicious heart-shaped pizzas, and boozy cocktails.

Contact: + 91 88288 84043



Millo, Lower Parel:

Are you a vegetarian still looking for a place that lets you indulge in finger-licking vegetarian and vegan delicacies that instantly win your heart? Enjoy a Valentine special night with your partner with a specially curated cocktail, Pink Fiesta, toothsome vegetarian dishes, a small complimentary cake, and amazing table décor on this big day.

Contact: +91 98088 06806

Demy, Lower Parel

Nothing compares to having a scrumptious meal at this elegant all-day café, which has good vibes, superb cocktails, and excellent food in store for you. Jalapeño Cream Cheese Roll, Pink Eggs Benedict, Demy Signature Avo Toast, California Love Salad, Pancakes Stack, and Pink Panna Cotta are a must-try Valentine special at this European café with a tropical vibe café.

Contact: + 91 77100 82222

The Sassy Spoon & Sassy Teaspoon, Powai & Nariman:

Point – Done and dusted with dinner? Then try out Love Bites with heart shaped macarons with raspberry jam and dark chocolate ganache, Berry Valentine with a heart shaped chocolate cake and strawberry compote, Belgian chocolate ganache & chocolate mousse, among others. Apart from desserts, they also have Sassy Cocktails which includes Love Potion, Spicy Sweetheart, Cupid’s Arrow, Menage a Deux & La Dolce Vita.

Contact: +91 98195 44195

Bayroute, Juhu & Powai:

Treat your loved ones to an exotic meal this Valentine's Day at Bayroute! Bayroute's minimalistic Middle-Eastern ambiance sets the perfect mood, with a special touch of great cuisine, live music, top notch service, and a breathtaking dining experience. Enjoy a delicious meal made with ancient recipes, authentic ingredients, and lots of love, accompanied by live music. To make your Valentine's Day even more special, patrons can indulge in a complimentary heart-shaped strawberry cheesecake dessert.

Contact: +91 86575 54931

Balmy, Cumballa Hill

The first big date night of 2023 is coming up! But it happens to fall on a Tuesday. Balmy has dedicated an entire week for you to enjoy and commemorate this wonderful occasion. Interior uplifts, a special menu, and just the right balance of music and lighting to set the mood are a few of the special things they’ve got planned for you and your boo! A few highlights are specially curated cocktails like the V-Day Saga (Vodka based), Lost on Love Island, Sweetheart Sunset Sangria, Hearts on Fire, The Flirtini, and more.

Contact: +91 88288 66148

House Of Mandarin, Powai and Bandra:

If you and your partner have a sweet tooth, make sure to relish on the decadent Dark Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse with raspberry sorbet, honeyed, or go for a moist Darsaan with vanilla ice cream. There’s also the breathtaking Sticky Toffee Pudding with caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, and candied ginger you shouldn’t miss this Valentine’s day.

Contact: +91 86555 55555

Julius, Lower Parel

This Valentine's Julius, the newest Modern European epicurean experience, presents an aphrodisiacal menu that will stimulate all the senses. Indulge in the most exotic ingredients from oysters and asparagus to figs and dark chocolate crafted as a tribute to the era when food was savoured slowly and meals were made to be memories.

Contact: +91 88288 23987

Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Valentine's Day is a day when you get that golden chance to express your love and affection to people who are close to you in your life and who mean a lot to you. It is a time and occasion to gift things that convey love and colour plays a very vital role during this time of the year. This Valentine’s indulge in an experience with your loved one at Food Exchange Mumbai, Novotel Mumbai International Airport for a scrumptious 1+1 dinner buffet with unlimited sparkling wine. Expect Latin American cuisine, and a four-course set menu with sparkling wine.

Contact: +91 22692 58888

Cafe Panama, Lower Parel

Cafe Panama is excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the most appetising manner with their specially curated menu to enjoy with your partner. The decadent menu features the delectable Fried Halloumi in Hot Sauce & Pico de Gallo Taco for Vegetarians lovers and a flavourful Peruvian Salmon Ceviche with Pickled Onion, Beetroot and Sago for nonvegetarian lovers. The main course presents a scrumptious Mexican Ramen Bowl to tickle your taste-buds with choices ranging from- Tofu to Chicken or Prawns, Pork to Buff. There is something for everyone!

Contact: 99882 14444 / 99881 64444

Plural, Fort 022 2204 1131

Spice up your date night with Plural’s Aphrodisiac menu for an evening full of flavourful surprises and romance with its perfectly quaint and intimate setting for an unforgettable experience. You can savour the exquisite menu starting with delectable dishes such as Seaweed Dust, Wasabi Coconut Aioli, Avocado Tofu Mousse, Scallion Jam, Sesame Chilli Blinis, and soups like Miso Butternut, Crispy Kale followed with the main course with dishes like Laco Fermented Green Tomatillos, Asian BBQ, Veggie Tagliatelle, among others. To end your date on a sweet note, nothing can compare to the sweetness of your loved one but desserts like Tender Coconut Mousse, Pistachio Praline, and Paris Brest are a close second!

Contact: +91 9198923 827

Hotel Ambassador, Marine Drive

Spend your Valentine's with your partner at Hotel Ambassador, a majestic hotel in Marine Drive that overlooks the magnanimous Queen’s Necklace and celebrates the buoyant spirit of the city. For Valentine’s special, they have a buffet with a romantic candle-light dinner that will include five pints of domestic beer or 30 ml of standard domestic alcohol and non-alcoholic dinner buffet.

Contact: 022 2204 1131

