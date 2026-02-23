 1.3 Cm Cyst In Dipika Kakar's Stomach: What Could Have Caused It? More Insights On The Actor's Health Battle
Television actress Dipika Kakar has developed a 1.3 cm stomach cyst months after undergoing major liver cancer surgery. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared the update, revealing she will soon have a medical procedure. Experts say such cysts are common after liver tumour treatment and usually harmless but require careful monitoring and follow-up scans to rule out complications or recurrence.

Updated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
article-image

Television star Dipika Kakar is once again in the spotlight, this time due to a fresh health concern following her treatment for liver cancer. Months after bravely enduring a major surgery for a tennis-ball-sized liver tumour, Dipika is now dealing with a 1.3 cm cyst in her stomach.

Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, updated well-wishers through a recent YouTube video, sharing that Dipika would soon be admitted for a medical procedure. The couple, who have been vigilant about her health since her diagnosis in May 2025 and the gruelling 14-hour surgery that followed, noticed the issue after Dipika experienced stomach pain, prompting a hospital check-up.

Cancer expert shares insight

To understand the situation better, The Free Press Journal spoke to Dr. Rakesh Sharma, senior oncologist at MOC Cancer Care and Research Institute, Gurugram. Dr. Sharma explained, “Following liver tumour surgery, it is not unusual for follow-up scans to show small new spots, many of which turn out to be harmless cysts rather than a return of cancer. To determine the nature of these findings, doctors review earlier imaging for comparison, study contrast-enhancement characteristics on CT or MRI, assess tumour markers such as AFP, and, if needed, recommend a PET scan or biopsy for clarity.”

article-image

He further elaborated on treatment options if any abnormalities are discovered, "The term 'burning' generally refers to local ablation procedures like radiofrequency or microwave ablation, where needle-like probes are guided by imaging to precisely destroy small liver tumours while sparing healthy tissue; in appropriately selected patients, these minimally invasive treatments can achieve outcomes similar to surgery for small lesions."

article-image

Dr. Sharma also touched on the broader treatment landscape, noting, "Oral chemotherapy may be discontinued if scans indicate progression, side effects become unmanageable, or more suitable therapies are available. Immunotherapy using checkpoint inhibitors can provide long-lasting disease control in some liver cancer patients, though responses are not universal, costs can be significant, and careful monitoring is essential due to the risk of immune-related side effects, including liver inflammation."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

