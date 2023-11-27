12th Edition Of Mahindra Blues Festival Announced' Here's Date, Tickets, and Everything You Need To Know

The Mahindra Blues Festival returns for its twelfth edition in February 2024. The much-revered music festival will take place in Mumbai on February 10 and 11 at Mehboob Studio.

The two-day musical extravaganza promises a stunning blend of legendary and fresh blues talent from across the globe. Over the years, the festival has been hosting musicians from across the world providing a platform for budding music enthusiasts. Some of the regular music bands include Buddy Guy, John Mayall, Taj Mahal, Charlie Musselwhite, Jimmie Vaughan, Billy Gibbons, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Johnny Lang, Beth Hart, Ana Popovic, Matt Schofield, Shemekia Copeland, along with a diverse roster of artists including Charlie Kingfish Ingram, Arinojoy Sarkar, Ivan Singh, and many more.

The festival is also held in Chicago at Buddy Guy's Legends Club biannually. Expect a dynamic mix of international and Indian musicians for the artist line-up. In addition, continuing the tradition, two enclosures Polka Dot Parlour, and Soul Strat Saloon will pay homage to legends and honor the contributions of Indian blues-rock stalwarts. The organisers will soon announce the The Mahindra Blues Band Hunt, which spotlights nascent talent on the garden stage.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said, “As we step into our twelfth year, we're honored to continue fostering this deep-rooted connection among blues enthusiasts worldwide.”

When: February 10 & 11

Tickets: Available online