10 New Restaurants In Mumbai Every Food Lover Should Check Out This Month

Mumbai's restaurant scene never stays still. Almost every month, a fresh dining destination pops up, bringing new flavours, stylish interiors and unique concepts to the city. Whether you're chasing handcrafted ramen, contemporary Asian cuisine, rooftop cocktails or comforting café classics, there's plenty to discover. If you're planning your next food outing, these newly opened restaurants deserve a spot on your must-visit list.

GOAT Brew

GOAT Brew is more than just another café-bar. Created by entrepreneurs Lizaa Malik and Saurabh Pathak, the venue is designed as an all-day social space where guests can start with coffee, enjoy lunch, stay back for craft beers, cocktails and even live music. Chef Allen Gomes' menu balances comfort and creativity with dishes like Gochujang Glazed Chicken, Citrus-Grilled Salmon and Veg Thai Green Curry, while signature cocktails and an impressive craft beer selection complete the experience.

Where: Andheri West

Cost for two: ₹2,000

Tiffin Terrace At Kadak

Located at ICONIQA Hotel near Mumbai Airport, Tiffin Terrace gives traditional comfort food a playful twist. The open-air venue introduces its Quarter Club concept alongside a menu packed with inventive dishes like Bengaluru Benne Dosa, Onion Open Dosa with Mutton Pepper Fry, Pani Puri Flight and Sev Puri Bombay Caviar. It's a relaxed new destination for after-work drinks and casual dinners.

Where: Andheri East

Cost for two: ₹1,500

BNDRA W

BNDRA W brings relaxed European café culture to Pali Hill with bright interiors, elegant chandeliers and a menu built around leisurely breakfasts, brunches and all-day dining. Expect lobster rolls, Atlantic Benedict, smoked turkey sandwiches, Anatolian borek, sourdough pizzas and indulgent desserts. Whether you're catching up over coffee or cocktails, the venue offers a stylish neighbourhood escape.

Where: Pali Hill, Bandra

Cost for two: ₹2,000

Jùun

Set inside Churchgate's iconic Eros building, Jùun presents an elevated Cantonese dining experience inspired by Hong Kong and Mumbai. A unique sauce cabinet ritual replaces standard condiments, while beautifully crafted dim sums, claypots and wok-fired specialities headline the menu. Signature cocktails inspired by both port cities make the dining experience even more memorable.

Where: Churchgate

Cost for two: ₹3,500

Janu by Blondie

Janu by Blondie is the newest all-vegetarian offering from Bastian Hospitality, co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra. Inspired by India's nostalgic café culture, the restaurant serves everything from chaats and dosas to global favourites, creative cocktails and desserts, all within a vibrant, art-filled space designed for leisurely dining.

Where: Juhu

Cost for two: ₹2000-2500

Bang Bang! Noodle

After earning a loyal following in Bandra, Bang Bang! Noodle has expanded to Khar with even more fiery flavours. The Chinatown-inspired eatery serves hand-pulled noodles, Sichuan favourites, cat's ear noodles, laksa bowls and crispy La Zi Ji chicken. Save room for the quirky chilli oil soft serve or refreshing bingfen dessert.

Where: Khar

Cost for two: ₹1,200

Seasee

Seasee celebrates Southeast Asian street food through comforting broths, wok dishes and colourful desserts. The menu travels across Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore with Hainanese Chicken Rice, smoky prawns, dumplings and interactive wok bowls prepared to your liking. It's the perfect rainy-day dining destination.

Where: Bandra West

Cost for two: ₹1,800

Sorena

Spread across two lavish levels in Bandra, Sorena blends global influences from Istanbul, Tokyo, Sicily, New York and Mumbai into one sophisticated dining experience. The expansive menu ranges from Turkish eggs and ceviche to East Indian fried rice and Brooklyn Blackout Cake, while an impressive cocktail programme ties the concept together beautifully.

Where: Bandra West

Cost for two: ₹3,000

Mezcalita

Mezcalita has expanded to Borivali with a lively rooftop overlooking Sky City Mall. Known for its vibrant Mexican flavours, the restaurant serves favourites like Chilaquiles, Street Corn and authentic tacos in colourful, cantina-inspired interiors decorated with murals and bold design elements.

Where: Borivali East

Cost for two: ₹1,700

Big Small Café + Bar

The Shiv Sagar Group's newest Big Small Café + Bar outlet has arrived in Thane, combining café culture with an energetic evening bar atmosphere. Stylish interiors, flexible seating and an all-day menu make it suitable for everything from work meetings to weekend celebrations with friends.

Where: Thane

Cost for two: ₹2,000