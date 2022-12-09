10 dating etiquettes you must follow to make a lasting first impression

We have often seen in movies and also experienced in person that a date can turn out to be disastrous if right etiquette is not followed by either of the parties. Dates are crucial because you’re actually being judged from the moment you enter the dating arena to the moment you call it (date) an end. And who would not want to score full marks on etiquettes at-least. Honestly, speaking looks play an important role but conduct and etiquette are imperative to decide if he or she is someone you would be willing to go on a second date with. Lawyer Apoorvaa Aagarwal, founder of Let’s Be Eloquent, Education, and etiquette coach, suggests 10 basic dating etiquette that every person must follow to create a spectacular impression on their date.

Leave your clumsy self behind:

You gotta look fresh and fabulous on your date, put in little effort in wearing the right clothes, good accessories and not to forget shoes. Eyes will meet the visible you first before they see the heart. So boys look dapper and girls look pretty and avoid bringing too much of your personality on the table.

Your phone is your biggest enemy ATM:

We give most of our attention to our cellphone but a date has to be an exception, please try not to be on your phone and do not look at it often to check any social media update or mail or message. It just looks distracting and might not leave a good impression on the person sitting opposite to you.

Make a reservation:

It definitely does not look great if you don’t make a proper reservation at a restaurant before going on a date. If you have decided on a place then please make a reservation because this depicts that you have interest in going out with the person. A little effort from your end will make your date feel special.

Let your date order first:

If you are the one who has set the date, then please remember that you should always let your date order food first. This would definitely make her feel comfortable. Ask her “What would you like to have” “What is it I can order for you” “Why don’t you order something of your choice”

Don’t engage in debatable conversations:

If you plan to talk about debatable topics like politics, controversial news, etc then it is a big no. Talk about something that would make the other person smile and not frown.

Table manners please!

Please ensure that your table manners are absolutely on point because you cannot afford to make a fool of yourself, from how you call the wait staff to how you eat what is served should be proper. Usage of cutlery, your sitting posture, napkin placement and also how you chew your food needs to be perfect.

Control your expressions:

You are meeting a person for the first time so there will be a lot of things you don’t agree with or things they don’t make sense to you but try to control your impression and try to have a positive body language at all times.

Don’t talk about your wedding fantasies or future family expectations:

A date is all about knowing the other person so don’t jump on the next steps too fast. Keep the conversation fun and engaging and less intimidating.

Always carry money for two:

Please always carry extra cash irrespective of who invites who on a date. What if the other person forgets to carry a wallet or what if the card doesn’t work? You should always have financial backup.

Ghosting is bad:

After the date gets over please follow up or at least leave a nice message, don’t just disappear, it will leave the other person wondering if they did anything wrong.

In addition, of course wear the right perfume, keep your set of questions ready, don’t be rude to your date or to people around you and never ever misbehave if the date doesn’t turn out to be as nice as expected. There is a reason why people prefer to go out on a date before making important life decisions. Make it worth remembering for someone, if you think no one notices basic etiquette then you are sorely mistaken, small gestures make a huge difference, it is 2023 guys!!