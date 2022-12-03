8 signs to spot gaslighting in a relationship

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 03, 2022
Gaslighting in a relationship is a psychological manipulation that involves making person in a love relationship question their own reality, feelings, and experiences of events in order to maintain control over their partner
Before it's too late and you lose your individuality; it's better you step out of such relationship. Identify these signs of gaslighting in your relationship
Your partner is dismissive of your feelings
You find yourself frequently making excuses for your partner’s behaviour
Your partner often says, "You’re overreacting"
Your partner also calls you overly sensitive
They make you believe that it is your fault though it is otherwise and you find yourself always apologizing in your relationship
They never let you speak during a conflict and it is difficult to convey your feelings to your partner
If your partner doesn't apologize when you express hurt but convinces you that you shouldn't think what you are thinking or feel how you are feeling
If you are feeling voiceless and suppressive in your relationship, it's high time you break the shackles and fly away
