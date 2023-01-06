1 quick weight loss tip from Malaika Arora

Bollywood's fittest diva, Malaika Arora is often seen hitting gyms, yoga classes or taking a quick swim. The diva is an ardent fitness enthusiast who often motivates her fans and followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. And who doesn't want a toned body like her.

With a start of a refreshing New Year, we all want to stay fit and healthy, and most importantly maintain a healthy weight. And while some of us may like to workout at home, others may prefer hitting the gym or yoga classes. But what about those who want to keep their workout minimal and choose some dietary options to reduce weight.

Here's a quick by Malaika Arora for weight loss. You just need three ingredients for it.

Recipe:

Take a glass of water and soak 1 tablespoon of fenugreek or methi seeds, 1 tablespoon of ajwain or carom seeds and 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds or jeera in it. Let it sit overnight and the next morning, strain this drink and start your day with this magical water. Continue drinking this water for a few days and even after your weight loss journey as it doesn't harm and has many other health benefits as well.

Benifits:

Consuming this water also washes out toxins from the body. Ajwain helps in controlling diabetes, so this drink can also help in stabilising the blood sugar level in the body. It is effective for the digestive system and thus help to get rid of acidity and other gastric issues. Malaika’s special drink can also treat cough and cold.

So, if you too desire to have a toned and fit body like Malaika Arora, a regular workout regime which includes exercising, walking, running and leading an active life with a healthy diet alogn with Malaika's tip could be your New Year mantra.

Malaika often shares motivating posts on her Instagram for her fans and emphasises the importance of staying fit. She doesn’t miss her workout any day despite her hectic work commitments. Meanwhile, Malaika's workout consists of different exercises, including cardio, weight training, yoga and pilates and even she opts for HIIT (High-Intensity Training Sessions)

Read Also Reduce weight without hitting gym: 12 proven home remedies