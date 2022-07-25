Will take steps in accordance with law for eviction: Air India to Bombay HC

Air India | File

Air India informed the Bombay High Court on Monday that it will take steps in accordance with law under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act against its employees to whom it has issued eviction notice to vacate their official quarters at Kalina.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik was hearing three different petitions filed by the Aviation Industry Employees Guild (AIEG), Air Corporation Employees Union (ACEU) and All India Service Engineers Association (AISEA) seeking quashing of the airline’s notice issued in October last year and May this year.

At present, around 1,600 families reside in AI staff quarters at Kalina.

On Monday, AI counsel submitted an order of the Delhi High Court wherein similar petition was filed by employees there challenging their eviction notices.

In Delhi, Solicitor General (SG) of India Tushar Mehta had made a statement that they do not intend to initiate eviction proceedings except in accordance with law. He said that in case the employees do not vacate the premises then appropriate action will be taken under the Public Premises Act.

AI counsel said that they would replicate the SG’s stand here in Mumbai too.

To this CJ Datta said in view of the SG’s statement, there was no question of employees having to vacate their premises immediately.

As per the AI notice, they have to vacate the premises by July 26 (Tuesday).

“There is no question of vacating premises immediately. There will have to be some notice (as per the Public Premises Act),” said CJ Datta.

The HC has asked the counsels for the employees to take instructions from them whether they want to pursue the petition in HC or take appropriate steps at a later stage.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on July 26.