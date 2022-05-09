'Will re-examine and reconsider provisions of sedition law': Centre tells Supreme Court

The central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to reconsider and re-examine the validity of Section 124A of the IPC on sedition.

Centre tells Supreme Court that it has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of sedition law and requests it not to take up the sedition case till the matter is examined by the government. — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:29 PM IST