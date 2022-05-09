e-Paper Get App
'Will re-examine and reconsider provisions of sedition law': Centre tells Supreme Court

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

The central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to reconsider and re-examine the validity of Section 124A of the IPC on sedition.

