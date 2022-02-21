West Bengal: Calcutta HC tells police to install CCTV cameras in front of Suvendu Adhikari’s residence as per his instruction

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday told the police to install CCTV cameras according to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s instruction in front of his residence.

According to High Court sources, the Justice of the court asked to ‘listen’ to Adhikari before installing cameras outside his house for security reasons.

It can be recalled that alleged Trinamool Congress supporters had installed cameras in front of Adhikari’s house which allegedly is ‘disrupting’ the personal life of Adhikari for which he had moved the court seeking court intervention in this issue.

Calcutta High Court on January 19 had asked the state government to hold talks with the security personnel of the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and state police in order to increase his security.

According to High Court sources, the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that the Leader of Opposition shares the same rank as that of a cabinet minister for which his security should be increased.

“Adhikari’s residence comes under a sensitive zone and no loudspeakers will be allowed in front of his house. The state government should also maintain proper permission for holding political rallies in front of his house,” said the High Court sources.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:45 PM IST