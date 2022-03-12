West Bengal: Calcutta HC orders second TI parade over Anis Khan death case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court ordered a second Test Identification (TI) parade as Aliah University’s student Anis Khan’s father failed to identify the ‘culprits’ during the first TI parade.

Anis’s father Saleem Khan on February 24 had gone through the TI parade at Uluberia Correctional Home where the two arrested police allegedly involved in Anis’s death are kept.

After the TI parade, Khan claimed that none of the police, whom he had seen in his house the night Anis died, are kept inside the Correctional Home.

“I still want a CBI inquiry and don’t have faith in SIT. Since the court is asking for another TI parade, I will go for it. The police are not cooperating as almost a month has passed but no one is punished,” said Saleem Khan.

It can be recalled that on Friday the SIT had to face questions about their functioning from Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury held a demonstration against Anis's death case on Saturday and claimed that Congress will continue to protest till the ‘culprits’ are punished.

“Mamata Banerjee had purposely formed SIT to guard the actual culprits. The SIT can never find the actual culprits, as police are clearly involved in this death case. The Chief Minister and DG claimed that the matter will be solved within 15 days but even after a month, no one is punished,” said Chowdhury.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:41 PM IST